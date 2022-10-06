The Personnel Group's new Pathway to Work - has been developed for NDIS recipients who are wanting to build their employability skills, and gain guidance and support to navigate their next step with seeking employment.
"Pathway to Work has been researched and designed to address the essential skills required by employers today: problem-solving, communication, creativity, critical thinking, teamwork, financial literacy and digital literacy," The Personnel Group's program development coordinator, Aleisha Mouritz said.
The program focuses on building transferable skills- Aleisha Mouritz
"The program focuses on building the transferable skills we know employers look for in new employees.
"Our goal is to ensure every young person who accesses our services has a career pathway - not just a job."
Pathway to Work is delivered over 12 months with a minimum of one day a week to attend face-to-face workshops which cover a range of practical topics. All sessions are delivered in a small-group setting.
Pathway to Work has received positive feedback from local participants.
"My daughter Jorja is a client here at The Personnel Group and has been going through the new Pathway to Work," participant parent, and high school teacher, Tracey Lee said.
"I've seen big changes in Jorja in terms of her confidence and thoughts on jobs, which then culminated in getting casual work."
Along with practical tips, Pathway to Work includes industry guest speakers and on-site visits to give participants a hands-on understanding of job requirements across various businesses.
"I've learned about interview skills and things like that," Jorja said.
"Pathway To Work can help people with things like being more confident in interviews and finding work."
Pathway to Work has triggered a significant transformation in usually quiet-spoken Hamish.
Hamish is now more confident and interacts in class.
"What's changed? The bravery," he volunteers.
"Bravery, yeah. Well, back at the start, I was a nervous person. I just didn't want to talk. So yes, I could recommend Pathway to Work as a way to help prepare for jobs."
Pathway to Work is available for students and adults in regional Victoria, NSW and ACT, who wish to develop their pre-employment skills.
The course can be accessed through NDIS capacity lines. For more information call 1300 874 000.
Finishing school is both an exciting and stressful time for students as you are often left with the question, "what next?"
Studying at GOTAFE ensures that you are on the path to where you really want to be.
Our vocational courses help you gain real-world experience while you study so you can graduate with job-ready skills and the confidence to pursue the career of your choice.
Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing (ACM40418) student, Daja Canning knew since she was a child that she wanted to work closely with animals.
A friend suggested becoming a vet nurse and Daja was ecstatic to find a career option that suited her passions.
"Vet nursing is more than just spending time with animals, it is also about saving lives. Being a vet nurse has been the most rewarding job I have ever done," Daja said, who now works with the Family Vet Centre in Albury and Wodonga.
Daja believes that getting her qualifications from GOTAFE helped her land her dream job in the field.
The learning environment has been amazing and conducive to growth- Veterinary Nursing student Daja Canning
"The learning environment has been amazing and conducive to growth. The amazing facilities and equipment provided by GOTAFE have been so hands-on and have given me the full learning experience of what it would be like to work in a clinic," she said.
Madeline Pianto also decided to enrol in the Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing (ACM40418) to work with animals and help educate the owners on appropriate animal care.
"I enjoyed being able to learn face-to-face with classmates and teachers. Mel, our trainer has been a great support throughout the study and placement," Madeline said, who currently works as the Kennel Hand at Townsend Vet Clinic in Albury. Her work at the clinic includes preparing for and monitoring surgeries and post-surgery animal care.
Both Daja and Madeline enjoyed studying with people who shared the same interests and passions as them. They benefited from the knowledge and experiences they shared and were supported by industry-experienced trainers.
Planning for your future can seem like a daunting task, but we're here to help. With more than 150 courses across 11 campuses, you're sure to find something you love at GOTAFE. Visit our website and apply now.
Are you weighing up your future at school, have just left study, wanting to do more training, or struggling to decide where you could fit in the workforce?
By connecting with CVGT's Youth Employment Services, we'll support you to launch your career. Get help to finish your studies, manage your life and health, or earn while you learn with an apprenticeship or traineeship.
Once a CVGT Employment trainee, Lilly is going from strength-to-strength.
As a trainee, Lilly completed her Certificate IV in Sterilisation. Through her strong work ethic and dedication, she was offered a full-time position as an instrument technician in the sterilising department.
Lilly still recalls the phone call from CVGT Employment that changed her life.
"I cried tears of joy. I feel really proud of myself," Lilly said.
"When I went to training, it was really interesting. I got to know different types of surgical instruments, what the instruments are for, and how to get them ready for use."
Manola, sterilising department manager, is happy to have Lilly on board full-time.
"Lilly is always eager to learn and that's one of the things in here that you need to have. She's done really well with doing that and brings a nice calming, relaxed atmosphere to the place, too," Manola says.
For Lilly, this is just the start of a successful and rewarding career.
The experienced CVGT Employment team understand your needs and your community. As well as offering apprenticeships and traineeships, we offer Workforce Australia - Transition to Work that supports people aged 15-24 across the Goulburn Murray to continue study or launch their career.
The help we provide is unique and flexible to your needs. Our team will speak to employers on your behalf and present your skills and experiences to increase your chances of employment.
We're with you every step of the way and once you're in a job, we are there to help you keep it.
Visit cvgt.com.au or call 132 848 to discover how CVGT Employment can help you to decide on your career path after school.
Do you want more from your career? Would you like to change careers? Got your heart set on the perfect career, but need a way in?
Charles Sturt University's Julie Sack explains that no matter where you're at in terms of your working life, studying at uni is doable. And getting a degree can be a springboard to get you where you really want to be.
"Charles Sturt offers two ways to begin your uni journey and get prepared for study in your chosen undergraduate degree," she said.
"They're called our admissions pathways courses because they offer people an opportunity - through an alternative pathway - to start studying at uni."
The pathways courses offer flexibility to study online or on campus, and you can choose the right course to fit in with your life, work and study needs. Once you've completed a pathway course you have guaranteed entry into many of Charles Sturt's bachelor's degrees.
Wanting to study at uni is great, but people can hesitate because they aren't confident- Charles Sturt University's Julie Sack
"Wanting to study at uni is great, but people can hesitate because they aren't confident. Others want to update their study skills before they start studying their chosen degree. And some are looking at different ways to realise their uni dream - they won't let test scores hold them back," Ms Sack said
"These pathways courses help people build the confidence and skills they need to succeed at uni - like writing, referencing and foundational maths. Plus, chosen electives could lead you into anything from science to human development and give you study credit for when you begin your bachelor's.
"Our pathways students are really well supported. We work in small groups, so whether you're studying online or on campus, you'll become familiar with that learning environment. When you start your bachelor's you'll know how to interact with lecturers and other students, what's expected for assignments, how to use the library and which support services could help.
"We have people from all walks of life and all ages entering our pathways courses. Tradies, parents looking to change career, those who left school and are working, and students straight from school who didn't quite get into the course they were after."
Pathways courses can get you ready for a career in so many areas, including education, nursing, business and IT - even specialities like medical radiation science. Learn more: study.csu.edu.au/pathways-courses.