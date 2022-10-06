Pursue your life's passion Advertising Feature

GOTAFE Vet Nurse student Daja Canning getting hands-on experience at clinic placements. Picture supplied

Finishing school is both an exciting and stressful time for students as you are often left with the question, "what next?"



Studying at GOTAFE ensures that you are on the path to where you really want to be.



Our vocational courses help you gain real-world experience while you study so you can graduate with job-ready skills and the confidence to pursue the career of your choice.

Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing (ACM40418) student, Daja Canning knew since she was a child that she wanted to work closely with animals.



A friend suggested becoming a vet nurse and Daja was ecstatic to find a career option that suited her passions.

"Vet nursing is more than just spending time with animals, it is also about saving lives. Being a vet nurse has been the most rewarding job I have ever done," Daja said, who now works with the Family Vet Centre in Albury and Wodonga.

Daja believes that getting her qualifications from GOTAFE helped her land her dream job in the field.

"The learning environment has been amazing and conducive to growth. The amazing facilities and equipment provided by GOTAFE have been so hands-on and have given me the full learning experience of what it would be like to work in a clinic," she said.

Madeline Pianto also decided to enrol in the Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing (ACM40418) to work with animals and help educate the owners on appropriate animal care.

"I enjoyed being able to learn face-to-face with classmates and teachers. Mel, our trainer has been a great support throughout the study and placement," Madeline said, who currently works as the Kennel Hand at Townsend Vet Clinic in Albury. Her work at the clinic includes preparing for and monitoring surgeries and post-surgery animal care.

Both Daja and Madeline enjoyed studying with people who shared the same interests and passions as them. They benefited from the knowledge and experiences they shared and were supported by industry-experienced trainers.