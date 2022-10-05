Corowa-Rutherglen is hopeful of naming Peter German's replacement as coach within a fortnight.
Football operations manager, Craig Spencer, said the Roos had spoken to several candidates and were getting closer to announcing German's successor.
"We still have a bit of work to do before we can name our new coach," Spencer said.
"Some of the candidates we are talking to don't live in the area and if successful will involve relocation.
"So there is a little bit more to the decision than just football.
"There's family involved in the decision as well.
"I would say we are mid-way through appointing a new coach and ideally would like to announce somebody by the middle of this month.
"I can't say that will be certain because there are a lot of hurdles in signing a coach and sometimes you don't know what they are until you get to them."
Meanwhile German has signed as coach of Perth in the WAFL for the next three years.
German is no stranger to the WAFL and previously coached Subiaco to flags in 2004 and 2006 where he boasted an astonishing win strike rate of 83 per cent.
The highly credentialled German also had a stint as senior coach of Peel Thunder and assistant coaching roles at West Coast Eagles, Fremantle, Melbourne and Western Bulldogs.
German coached Corowa-Rutherglen for two years and won 11 of 20 matches.
Perth president Bob Shields said the club was ecstatic to land a coach the calibre of German.
"I'm thrilled to announce Peter as our new coach," Shields said on the club's website.
"After a considered selection process, Peter's coaching experience, vision for the future and determination to create a winning culture at our club made him the preferred candidate for the job".
German said it was an honour to have the opportunity to coach such a proud club like Perth with a rich history for the next three seasons.
"This is an exciting opportunity," he said.
"In my opinion Perth is the sleeping giant of the competition and it's my job to help this great club play finals again and challenge for a premiership".
