Up to 66 homes planned for Wangaratta, 13 for Wodonga in social housing spend

MORE than 100 social housing properties have been committed for build in north-east Victoria.
The announcement on Tuesday forms part of a state government project aimed at easing financial and housing stress in the region.
Wodonga and Wangaratta are listed among the 19 local government areas funded for up to 683 homes, with the proposed build of up to 66 homes in Wangaratta, 13 in Wodonga and 70 in Greater Shepparton.
Social and affordable housing, including the build-to-rent incentive and the Affordable Housing Rental Scheme, promises to provide stability of tenure and rental pricing for applicants on the Victorian Housing Register - a rare security as rental increases worsen the cost of living crisis.
Project sites were reportedly selected by areas of most critical demand with proximity to services that residents will need. Being close to services is something community housing organisations have been highlighting the need for.
The $219 million grant round announced in Ballarat yesterday is part of the $5.3 billion Big Housing Build, a commitment of the 2020/21 state budget with a 25 per cent minimum investment for regional Victoria
On Tuesday a government spokesperson told The Border Mail the Big Housing Build had a goal to increase state's supply of available social housing by more than 10 per cent, and recognised social housing as an essential part of every housing system in the world.
"Through this unprecedented investment in housing, there are 74 homes recently completed or under construction in the City of Wodonga local government area," they said.
"Another 13 homes will be built in Wodonga with $3.8 million in the latest round of grants from the Social Housing Growth Fund."
Community housing organisation Beyond Housing, which operates in both Wodonga and Wangaratta LGAs, will be be provided with funding, as well as Community Housing Limited and Uniting Housing Victoria.
Seven projects under Homes for Aboriginal Victorians grants formed part of the announcement, with the government saying it will deliver self-determined and culturally safe housing for Aboriginal people across the state.
However, the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing has not confirmed if any of these seven projects are in the north-east region, or the Aboriginal community controlled organisations and/or housing agencies involved.
