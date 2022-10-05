Chris Sole is back in Australia on T20 World Cup duty with fond memories of his time at Albury.
The 28-year-old is in the Scotland squad heading to Hobart for group matches against Ireland, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.
It's a world away from installing solar panels for KDEC during his time as an overseas player in Cricket Albury-Wodonga with younger brother Tom for company.
"We were exposed to a pretty hot summer so that was interesting," Sole said.
"We were up on the tin rooves and we were sweating at about 8 o'clock in the morning when it was only 25C, never mind when it started to crank up in the middle of summer.
"There was a fantastic group of lads playing at the club who took us in and showed us the Australian ways.
"We went down to the weir, did a bit of wakeboarding and a few river floats.
"We well and truly made it home when we came over and I've got a lot of good friends I still catch up with when I'm up in Albury."
Sole's pace made a big impression on CAW and he gained plenty from playing and living overseas.
"I was really keen to do it," Sole said.
"I'd done a season in New Zealand previously when I'd just turned 18 and the thing I learnt when I did that is just the exposure to different wickets and how different club systems work.
"In New Zealand, the first time I went over there, I realised every club's got a bowler who's bowling high 130s or 140km/h on quick, bouncy wickets and how conducive the conditions were to bowling quick.
"When you're a seamer, it's like 'this would have helped a lot over the years rather than being on soft, wet ones in Scotland!'
"It was the same when I played in Australia, they play all their sport very hard.
"It's the same with their club AFL around Albury, they're very competitive, which certainly suited Tom and I.
"We like to be very competitive when we're out on the park and win games of cricket, so I really enjoyed buying into that."
Sole was due to play a warm-up game for Scotland in Wangaratta on Wednesday but the match was rained off.
So it's next stop Tasmania, with the top two teams from Scotland's group joining cricket's biggest names in the World Cup Super 12 stage.
"It's must-win, every game for us," Sole said.
"The last World Cup we went to, it ended up being the same to qualify so it's nothing we're not used to.
"Every game you've got to play like it's your last.
"We're usually in full flow by this point, training every day but we've been held up a little bit by the weather.
"It's exciting to be at another World Cup, though,
"It's the biggest tournament on the world stage, so it's pretty special.
"I've had a good year, moving back to Scotland for the first summer in a while and having a UK summer which was great, being close to family.
"We had quite a lot of cricket on as well so it was good to get a few home tours and a few overseas tours at the start of the season as well.
"It's been a pretty full calendar by Scotland's standards."
Scotland start their World Cup campaign against the West Indies at Bellerive Oval on October 17.
