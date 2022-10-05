Rejuvenated star Alligator Blood is set for a mouthwatering clash with Godolphin superstar Anamoe in the $1m Might And Power Stakes, (2000m) at Caulfield on Saturday.
The James Cummings trained Anamoe will make his highly anticipated return to Victoria after claiming the Winx Stakes and George Main Stakes in Sydney in his first two starts this preparation.
In an early highlight to the Melbourne spring carnival, Anamoe and Alligator Blood are set to clash again in a fortnight in the Cox Plate.
Alligator Blood stamped himself as a genuine Cox Plate contender after taking out the Group 1 Underwood at Sandown at his most recent start in the biggest win of his career so far.
The star six-year-old left horses the calibre of Zaaki, I'm Thunderstruck and Mr Brightside in his wake.
Co-trainer Gai Waterhouse said the stable held no fears on taking on Anamoe on the weekend who has been installed as the $2.30-favourite.
Alligator Blood is rated as a $6-chance alongside I'm Thunderstruck with Zaaki the second elect at $5.
"You must respect Anamoe, he's a very good horse," Waterhouse told Punters.com.au
"But there's no reason why Alligator Blood shouldn't be competitive on Saturday.
"The field he beat the other day is exactly a Cox Plate field, just add a few of you three-year-olds and that's your Cox Plate."
Waterhouse said Alligator Blood reminded her of two of her former warhorses in Grand Armee and Juggler.
"Alligator Blood reminds me so much of horses like Grand Armee (and) Juggler... you serve it up to him, he cops it, he grabs it and says give it to me again," she said.
"He lickes the (feed) bin clean and he's up again the next day ready to rock 'n' roll.
"You dream about horses like that."
Alligator Blood is yet to win over the Cox Plate distance of 2000m with his last start win over 1800m the first time he has raced further than a mile.
ALSO IN SPORT
Waterhouse said running a strong 2000m wasn't an issue for the son of All Too Hard.
"He's big and strong and he keeps improving, keeps getting bigger and stronger," Waterhouse said.
"(2000m is) the least of our problems, I just think he'll keep improving, he was never trained to run a distance, not that he can't do it, he was just not trained to do it, he is now."
Champion hoop James McDonald will make the trek from Sydney to partner Anamoe.
Tim Clark will also return to Melbourne to ride Alligator Blood and will target a third Group 1 victory aboard the gelding after also winning the Stradbroke earlier this year.
Anamoe has already claimed two Group 1 victories this preparation and will be striving for the hat-trick.
