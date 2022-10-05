Lee Dale has returned to Yackandandah.
The 2017 Barton medalist, who co-coached the Roos with brother Jay, signed this week in a major boost to the club's chances of playing finals next season.
Ex-Werribee star Dale, a junior at Yackandandah, won a best and fairest with Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray before taking the Tallangatta & District League by storm five years ago.
He moved on to Southport Sharks and won the NEAFL premiership in 2018 before playing for Portland in south-west Victoria's Hampden Football Netball League.
Dale arrives back at Yackandandah with the 2021 minors premiers seeking to bounce back after dropping out of the top five this year.
"It's huge for us," Roos coach Darren Holmes said.
"Lee's a very popular guy at our footy club, very well-respected and an incredibly talented footballer.
"He's played at VFL level, he's very disciplined, takes care of his body and knows what he needs to do to be right.
"He's a very talented footballer and a great bloke.
"He'll be travelling, which is not really my cup of tea but I just think we've got a lot of quality Yackandandah men living away and we're trying to focus on them.
"Another one is Connor Marshall, who will be returning home to us.
"He's a young man, incredibly athletic, he adds to our stocks and we're well on the way in talks with a few others.
"Having said all that, we have the talent to put a finals team on the park, home-grown and local.
"It's just trying to get them to understand that if they can improve by 10 or 15 percent, it makes a massive difference across the board.
"That's the battle with country footballers all over."
Holmes is confident his players will own the shortcomings of 2022 after they were denied the chance to play finals a year ago.
"I'm already seeing it," Holmes said.
"I'm already overhearing conversations between groups of guys about how much it hurt and how disappointed they are.
"I've had two guys come to me in the last week and say 'listen, I didn't do what needed to be done, I let you down.'
"That's on the back of discussions, with me saying those things to them, 'do you really think we achieved what we were hoping for?' and they've both come back and gone 'you're right, I took short cuts and I'm going to fix that for you.'
"When you pull on the jumper, you have a responsibility and too many didn't hit that mark.
"But we're already excited with the addition of Lee."
The Roos are holding their senior presentation night at Yackandandah Hall from 6.30pm on Saturday.
