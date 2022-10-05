Teen batting sensation Eddy Schultheis will play for St Kilda in Victorian Premier Cricket this season.
The Lavington junior made a huge impression in first-grade provincial cricket in 2021/22 and is now ready to test himself against the best in Melbourne.
"Eddy was our leading run-scorer last year at 16 years old so he's a real talent," Panthers assistant coach Chris Galvin said.
"We don't begrudge him going to Melbourne, we'll support him all the way.
"He's still going to train with us, one night a week.
"He's been involved in the Vic Country pre-season programs and this is massive for him.
"He lives and breathes cricket, he's a super talent with bat and ball and he's a really good kid.
"Being involved in that pathway stuff and going down there, exposing himself to some of the best cricket you can play in Australia, it's a massive effort and he's doing it young, too.
"I truly believe he's got what it takes.
"He's got an unreal work ethic, he works so much harder than anyone else and he really wants it.
"It's a shame to lose him but we're excited for what he's going to be able to do."
