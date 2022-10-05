The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Eddy Schultheis joins St Kilda in Victorian Premier Cricket after a breakout season at Lavington

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 5 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 11:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eddy Schultheis was Lavington's leading run-scorer in 2021/22. Picture by James Wiltshire

Teen batting sensation Eddy Schultheis will play for St Kilda in Victorian Premier Cricket this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.