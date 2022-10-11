Holly snaps a new career Advertising Feature

GREAT SUPPORT: Holly is encouraged by having a support worker who understands her and who helps to build her confidence. She has taken the first important steps into her photography career. Photo: Supplied

With the right supports Holly McSeveney's passion is now her career.

National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participant, Holly says photography has helped her to express, share and improve her mental health, and now with NDIS funded therapies she's functioning at her best, even taking a massive step, starting her very own photography business.

Using her NDIS funds, the 30-year-old, who has schizophrenia, a panic disorder and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), said she engaged a support provider to help her achieve her goals and now with tailored supports she's well on her way.

"My support coordinator, Agnes, has been great, and the supports I've been able to receive have really helped improve my life," Holly said.

"Agnes met mum and me face-to-face. She listened to my goals, was empathetic to my mental health issues and what I was hoping to achieve, then she found me the right supports.

"With my mental health issues, at times it can be challenging to leave the house, but now I get funding to see a psychologist regularly, and I get support with daily living activities."

Holly said Agnes also found Avinath, a support worker with the IT skills she needed to help her maintain her own photography business.

"Agnes knew my main NDIS goal was to start my own business, but I didn't have the confidence to take that first step or the IT skills to build a website," she said."I eventually found a website builder, and Agnes searched and interviewed support workers with IT skills. She found Avinath who has just been incredible."

Passionate about photography, and feeling it was a big factor in lifting her from the dark, Holly said she was in her teens when she first picked up a camera.

"I was doing a group photography activity with my (then) social worker Julie. It just felt right straight away, like I'd found something special. I eventually saved up for my first basic professional camera and ever since I've been taking pictures almost every day."

With her website ablaze with striking images, and securing awards, testament to her ability, Holly said her favourite work lies in her 'Portfolio Series', which she feels is her strongest work.

"Action photography is so rewarding. It's more than just settings, you have to use timing and peripheral vision to get it perfect, but ultimately my dream is to do more high profile gigs," she said.