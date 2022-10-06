Border and North East towns are bracing for another drenching with the rain showing no sign of easing.
Residents across the region can expect thunderstorms, with a further series of troughs to bring up to 45mm of rain Friday night.
A minor flood warning has been issued for the Murray River downstream of Hume Dam to Tocumwal.
The Kiewa River at Bandiana is expected to remain above the minor flooding level (2.8m) for the next few days.
The next flood update is expected at 1pm Friday.
The Hume Dam situated below the junction of Murray and Mitta Mitta rivers was at 93.4 per cent capacity on Thursday.
SES volunteers have begun making sandbags for communities to prepare for upcoming storm events.
NSW Albury SES unit commander Curtis Kishere said while there were no major concerns at this stage, an influx of flash flooding could be likely by late Friday.
For weeks, his unit has been stockpiling sandbags for people to collect.
Volunteers at the Albury unit have made 1500 sandbags this week with sand from Border suppliers.
Mr Kishere said while the cost was not hefty, it was more the labour they needed to keep up with demand.
"We need as many volunteers as we can to fill those sandbags," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Rutherglen resident Irene Cracknell said it was a matter of making sure people were best placed by the time a storm comes around.
Her community started making sandbags this week to stock up near the silos in Rutherglen.
"It's making people aware without making it Doomsday," she said.
VICSES North East duty officer Troy Milner said the SES was working with communities to prepare for floods with information sessions and updated flood management plans across the Border and North East.
Minor flooding has been occurring along the Murray River at Albury, with moderate flooding at Corowa where river levels peaked last weekend.
Rainfall totals of 15-25 mm were recorded across the Kiewa River catchment In the 24 hours to 11am yesterday. A total rainfall of 15-30mm is forecast for Friday.
A flood watch was issued for the Kiewa River downstream of Mongans Bridge Thursday afternoon.
A flood watch was also issued for the Upper Murray and Mitta Mitta rivers earlier this week.
Flood operations have been conducted by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) at Hume Dam to manage inflows from the upper Murray, Mitta Mitta River and other tributaries.
The MDBA says it is working closely with the Bureau of Meteorology and WaterNSW to plan release strategies.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.