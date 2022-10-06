Ray Fisher will take a nostalgic trip back to when he met his first love on a Barnawartha dance floor Saturday night.
He clearly recalls the moment Pauline walked into the Barnawartha Soldiers Memorial Hall.
It was the mid-1960s and, by the end of the last set, they were an item. Recently, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
The couple are both part of the organising committee for this weekend's Centenary Ball, in a building that townsfolk consider to be the most majestic in Barnawartha.
Money raised at the ball, where a one-off collection of noted musicians from around the area will perform, will pay for ongoing maintenance of the community-owned building.
After a pre-dance set of jazz and blues standards, everyone will get the chance to waltz, foxtrot and quick-step throughout the night.
The hall has been the venue for everything from dances and weddings to meetings and exhibitions since opening in December 1921.
Mr Fisher's reaction when Pauline turned up on that night back in 1966 was "oh, she must be new".
"I asked her to save me a dance," he said. "There weren't all that many girls around Barny, but there was a rush when there was a dance announced, you had to get in quick."
Mrs Fisher said she would have been about 15 at the time, and they were "boyfriend and girlfriend" by the end of the night.
The Barnawartha dances also held special meaning for Greg Eames, for it was where he met his first wife.
"We had our wedding reception here, as well as her funeral," he said.
Mr Eames said it "means a lot to me" to recreate the ball since the last one was more than 20 years ago.
"We are hopeful we will get people to come but we felt it was a good way to represent what this hall means to us," he said.
"When I was a little bloke my mum taught me to dance and I used to ask all the older ladies to dance with me, they loved it. I quite enjoyed the waltz, and it used to be second nature to all of us."
Mr Eames said the hall told the story of the Barnawartha community over the years, with the flower shows, the dances, CWA events and quilt shows.
"The main reason the hall was built was to honour the diggers, for the men who didn't come home from war," he said.
Ball committee volunteer Fiona Beckett has an "emotional" connection to the hall as her great-grandparents cut the opening ribbon.
"We have wonderful memories and we are hopeful it will continue," she said. "We want the whole community to come and celebrate with us."
The ball will run from 7.30pm to midnight, with tickets available at the door for $25.
