The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Barnawartha Soldiers Memorial Hall celebrates with a Centenary Ball

SE
By Sophie Else
October 6 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Harkin, Greg Eames, Fiona Beckett, Cathy Eames, Pauline Fisher and Ray Fisher look forward to dressing up and dancing the night away. Picture by Ash Smith

Ray Fisher will take a nostalgic trip back to when he met his first love on a Barnawartha dance floor Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.