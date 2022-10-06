Petrol stations are battling it out once again as the competition continues amid rising costs.
In Wodonga, the cheapest fuel was 163.9 cents per litre at APCO IGA West Wodonga.
The highest pump price was 191.9 cents per litre at Pacific Petroleum Wodonga.
In Albury, the highest price for unleaded fuel was 191.9 cents per litre at Coles Express Lavington and BP stations in East Albury, North Albury and Thurgoona.
The lowest pump price was 175.5 cents per litre at BP Lavington.
The average price for unleaded petrol on both sides of the Border was $1.82 per litre on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Victorian motorists could save up to $800 per year with an app to save an fuel, as part of a new plan announced by the Nationals.
Nationals member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy said the increased price of fuel had added more strain to household budgets.
"We want to make it as easy as possible for locals to get a better deal at the pump," he said.
The party pledged to invest $1 million to create a Fuel Saver app, modelled on the successful NSW FuelCheck app.
"The app will provide comprehensive, real-time information to motorists on current petrol prices at retail outlets near them," Mr McCurdy said.
"I know that fuel prices are particularly high in Yarrawonga and Mount Beauty, which means we need to give locals the best chance of keeping more of their money."
At Mount Beauty, the prices were 191.9 cents per litre for Ampol Tawonga South and 189.7 cents per litre at Ampol Mount Beauty.
To facilitate accurate pricing data and support private sector, the Nationals will introduce laws that make fuel reporting mandatory in Victoria.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
