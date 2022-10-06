Pretty wild - that's how Albury businessman Amin Chahda described the feeling of running a team in this weekend's Bathurst 1000.
Chahda and son Matt have been racing in many different categories over the years, the last six in the Supercar feeder series, Super2, where Matt has become a consistent front-runner.
An opportunity arose earlier this year to run a car in the main event at Bathurst, through regular main series team Walkinshaw Andretti United.
"I didn't have to think about it for long," Amin Chahda said.
"This is pretty huge for us.
"We are a family team so to be running a car in the Bathurst 1000 is awesome.
"I can't think of anything that we've done that comes even close."
The Chahdas are proud to be the sole privateer entry in Bathurst for 2022 but are adamant the wildcard is no half-baked effort.
Matt Chahda will share the #118 Commodore with fellow Super2 driver Jaylyn Robotham and the team has the highly experienced Wally Storey as team manager and Brian Cottee as race engineer.
"We're in a great car, we know that." Matt Chahda said.
"We just have to find a way to be quick in it.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Luckily there's a huge amount of practice and we will have to be patient and just keep it out of trouble so we get as much running in as possible.
"It's going to cost you more, even just tagging the wall slightly.
"Even mechanics making a mistake during a session is going to cost us more than easing into it."
