Bathurst 1000: Matt Chahda Motorsport taking on the Great Race for the first time

By Tim Farrah
Updated October 6 2022 - 12:23am, first published 12:20am
Albury's Amin Chahda and Matt Chahda are in Bathurst for the Great Race, with Matt co-driving alongside fellow Super2 racer Jaylyn Robotham. Picture by Tim Farrah

Pretty wild - that's how Albury businessman Amin Chahda described the feeling of running a team in this weekend's Bathurst 1000.

