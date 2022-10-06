Cricketing brothers John and Matthew Oswell have arrived in Tallangatta ahead of the new season.
The English pair are set to bring huge value to the Bushies with bat, ball and in the field as the latest imports to land in Cricket Albury-Wodonga.
Both played minor counties for Northumberland during the English summer, while 24-year-old John was also picked by Yorkshire for their 2nd XI clash against his home county of Durham.
"They're both really nice people, so that's a good start," Tallangatta coach-captain Matt Armstrong said.
"We're pretty friendly with the whole family.
"Matthew has played with us before, he's a young all-rounder, a swing bowler, top-order bat and a pretty good fielder.
"He's had one taste of what it's like out here and did OK first time around.
"He came out as an 18-year-old and he's 21 now.
"I would expect his game's improved since he's been playing in the UK."
Matthew captained Burnopfield in the North East Premier League this season, with team-mate John finishing as the competition's leading run-scorer.
He compiled 1204 runs - average 45, strike rate 130 - including four hundreds and four half-centuries.
"John's another all-rounder, a hard-hitting batter and a wicketkeeper," Armstrong said.
"He's a bit of a white-ball specialist and he'll probably open the batting for us.
"He's been playing minor counties with Northumberland and he's also had a twos match for Yorkshire.
"He lives in the Durham county region but they didn't pick him for the twos and then Yorkshire asked him to play a game against Durham.
"He's had at least one taste of the possibility of getting contracted again.
"They both had contracts with Durham previously but are uncontracted currently.
"They came through the juniors and played under-19s and colts there, played in the academy side, so they've come through pretty good stock."
More than a dozen overseas stars will play in the provincial competition this season as clubs make up for lost time after two seasons where the international border was closed because of COVID.
"I think everyone's probably going overboard with it because they haven't spent the money for the last couple of years," Armstrong said.
"They're well aware that every other club's going at it so you risk being left behind if you don't load up the ship."
Lachie Paton and Harris Lee have moved to the Gold Coast and Blake Fruet is now living in WA, while Corey McIntosh is studying in Bendigo and may not return for the Bushies this season.
