Man jailed after caving in Albury policeman's forehead with kick to head

By Albury Court
Updated October 6 2022 - 6:17am, first published 5:30am
Jacob James Hamilton, 21, has been jailed until at least 2025 after kicking an officer in the head on Dean Street. The blow caused an indentation in the senior constable's forehead and has led to injuries he may never recover from. The officer hasn't worked since the incident.

A man who booted a police officer in the head during a night out in Albury has been jailed for at least three years, with a court told the senior constable's life would never be the same.

