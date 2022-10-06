Man jailed after caving in Albury policeman's forehead with kick to head

A man who booted a police officer in the head during a night out in Albury has been jailed for at least three years, with a court told the senior constable's life would never be the same.
The officer told the court through a victim impact statement he feared he could no longer be the father he wanted to be after the attack.
The senior constable had 10 metal plates inserted into his skull after it caved in, and the policeman has lost his sense of taste and smell.
He has suffered a mild complicated traumatic brain injury as a result of the incident on Dean Street on October 2 last year.
Jacob James Hamilton, 21, sobbed as he read a letter of apology to the victim in the Albury District Court on Thursday before being jailed.
Hamilton's friend was involved in a fight near the old court house on Dean Street after leaving Public House.
Two police members arrived and got out to restrain Hamilton's friend, Joshua Goodwin.
Hamilton ran over and blindsided the officer with a kick to the head to prevent the arrest, and then ran from the scene.
Police placed the injured man into a highway patrol car and rushed him to Albury hospital, and he later underwent surgery.
The offender, who has no priors, told the court he had run home, told his parents what had happened, and handed himself in.
He told police he had been trying to stop the arrest.
The kick caused the officer, who attended Thursday's court proceedings, to suffer a depression to his forehead.
He has been on sick leave and may never return to work.
Judge Sean Grant agreed it was a cowardly attack on the victim, who was in a vulnerable position on top of Goodwin.
He said he had suffered "severe" injuries and continues to suffer from significant problems, including headaches, depression, fatigue and post traumatic stress.
Prosecutor Paul Kerr noted Hamilton didn't intervene in the initial fight or go to his friend's aide.
"You know that (the officer's) life will never be the same because of what you did," he asked Hamilton, who nodded in agreement.
Hamilton spent four-and-a-half months in custody following the attack before being bailed.
He said he hadn't liked his time locked up, having witnessed assaults and stabbings at Junee.
"It traumatised me," he said.
Lawyer Dev Bhutani asked for an intensive corrections order for his client - a jail term in the community.
Judge Grant noted the offence of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm with intent to prevent lawful arrest or detention carried a standard non-parole period of seven years.
"I'd be the first judge in NSW to do it," he said of the request for Hamilton to avoid jail on the charge.
"These are significant life-changing injuries that have been occasioned to (the officer).
"It's possible he may never return to work as a police officer."
Hamilton read out a letter of apology to the policeman between tears.
"I write this letter to you today to sincerely apologise for what I've done to not only you but your family," he said.
"I fully accept responsibility for what I've done to you and your family.
"I know that everyone should be able to go to work and be safe and not be injured doing their job.
"I still can't believe I did this.
"This is not the way I am and how I've been brought up.
"Every day I think about how I have let everyone else down and how ashamed I am ... I know I will carry this for the rest of my life."
Hamilton said he had never even been in a fight before.
His lawyer said it was a tragic incident for all involved.
Mr Kerr said the violence shown on the night "is to be abhorred".
"He didn't intervene when his mate was involved in a fight," he said.
"But when a police officer arrived at the scene to carry out his lawful duty ... Mr Hamilton decided to assault the officer ... by kicking him with such ferocity that (the officer) sustained the injuries he has, injuries that he will never recover from."
Police packed the court and hugged the injured officer after Judge Grant imposed a minimum jail term of three years with a six-year maximum.
He accepted that the offender was deeply remorseful for his actions.
With the time Hamilton has already served on remand, he will be eligible to apply for parole on February 22, 2025.
