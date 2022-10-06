Masseuse admits to sex offences against women at Wangaratta business

A Wangaratta masseuse has admitted to sex offence allegations on the eve of a trial.
Ashraf Asla was charged in March 2020 with sex offences including penetration, rubbing women, sexual touching and drug possession.
He pleaded guilty in the County Court this week to one count of rape, two counts of sexual assault and a count of drug possession, avoiding the need for the victims to give evidence against him.
Multiple women had come forward with complaints against the masseuse.
The offences were alleged to have occurred between 2018 and a short time before his arrest.
Asla, 47, had worked as a masseur at Chen's Chinese Massage in Wangaratta and had been a nurse at the Violet Town Bush Nursing Centre.
The court previously heard he had stolen medication from the nursing centre.
He had been due to stand trial before a jury in the County Court, sitting at Shepparton, on the allegations.
The matter has since been resolved with admissions and formal pleas of guilt.
An application was made on Wednesday to revoke his bail.
But bail was granted with a $5000 surety, with the 37-year-old to return to court for a plea hearing in Melbourne on December 16.
He had already served some time behind bars prior to being granted bail.
The lower Magistrates Court had previously heard one victim was frozen in fear after attending the massage business for a lower back issue and being raped on a table.
She reported the incident to her husband, with police then informed.
The business was owned by Asla's wife, with the court previously told Asla was a father-of-two who assisted at the business.
