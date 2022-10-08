Patterns suggest heavy rain may be on way for Border

Unseasonably heavy rain fell in Arnhem Land during the last two days of September, in a sign that may point to floods in our region later this year.
Milingimbi recorded 91mm, easily the record wettest for September in 99 years of records. Warruwi recorded 138mm and Oenpelligo recorded 93mm, also easily a record for September in more than 100 years of records. These three towns do not normally get daily rainfalls of this magnitude until the middle of November.
This very early start to the NT's wet season may impact on our area unfavourably with floods later this year.
Very heavy rain has also fallen at Warburton Airfield located in eastern interior of Western Australia over the last three days. An all-time record daily fall of 73.2mm for October was recorded to early this week, and 124mm over three days - also a record for any spring month in 82 years of records. Heavy three-day falls at Warburton have only occurred from December to March. The previous wettest October at Warburton Airfield of 102mm occurred in 1974, of which 44.8 mm fell on October 15. Two days later, moderate rainfalls reached North East Victoria, with Benalla recording just 24mm.
Last month was notably cooler and wetter than usual in our regions. After the coldest August since 2010 at many places, September was the coldest for six years and the coldest since 2010 at few places. After the coldest August since 2010 in Coonabarabran, it was the coldest and wettest September for six years. The total rainfall this year to the end of September at Coonabarabran reached 875mm, the wettest since 1998. There were four wetter such periods from 1887 to 1891, which may suggest we will have more wet years.
There was remarkable difference in maximum temps between the Pilbara and the Kimberley regions of WA during September. At Marble Bar, it was the coldest September since 2010. In the Kimberley, Derby and Wyndham and Fitzroy Crossing all had one of their hottest Septembers on record, while Daly Waters in the Carpentaria has had its equal hottest September since 1992.
Adelaide has had its coldest September since 2010 and the highest temperature of 20.4 was the city's lowest absolute maximum temperature for September in 140 years.
Above average rainfall is expected for most of the months up to March next year at most places, with the summer being a little warmer than normal especially in Victoria and the Riverina.
November should be very wet and the coldest since 1999. The heaviest rains should be during the last half on November, continuing up to about December 8 with a high frequency of thunderstorms.
