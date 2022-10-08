The Border Mail
Patterns suggest heavy rain may be on way for Border

By Peter Nelson
October 8 2022 - 3:06am
Most of us can expect above average rainfall for most months through to March next year, while temps will be a little warmer than usual. Picture from Shutterstock

Unseasonably heavy rain fell in Arnhem Land during the last two days of September, in a sign that may point to floods in our region later this year.

