Patterns suggest heavy rain may be on way for Border

Last month was notably cooler and wetter than usual in our regions. After the coldest August since 2010 at many places, September was the coldest for six years and the coldest since 2010 at few places. After the coldest August since 2010 in Coonabarabran, it was the coldest and wettest September for six years. The total rainfall this year to the end of September at Coonabarabran reached 875mm, the wettest since 1998. There were four wetter such periods from 1887 to 1891, which may suggest we will have more wet years.