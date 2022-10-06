The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Astra Falls Creek take home three goblets in the wine list of the year awards

SE
By Sophie Else
October 6 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Cridge and Mac Forbes with the perfectly pitched wine. Picture supplied

North East sommelier Matt Cridge has put together a wine list named among the nation's best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.