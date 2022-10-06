North East sommelier Matt Cridge has put together a wine list named among the nation's best.
Astra Falls Creek's wine list has been judged to be "outstanding" and received a rating of three goblets in the Australia's Wine List of the Year Awards 2022.
General manager Shannon Exelby said the award recognised the effort and passion of the Astra team, especially over the snow season, which ended on October 2.
"Astra Falls Creek has become synonymous and really does bode to the very essence of what we do up here in the Victorian alps," Mr Exelby said.
"We are delighted that this recognition shines a light on our wonderful team."
This was the first time the hotel had entered the competition and Mr Exelby said the team were "thrilled" to have won.
Mr Cridge said the wine list showcased the diversity of Victorian wines.
"It highlights the evolving wine makers and regions in Victoria's Northeast," he said.
"This is complimented with icons from the old-world regions of Europe whilst staying true to the Alpine feel of Astra Falls Creek."
