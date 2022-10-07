The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural
Opinion

The hiking of foreign investment fees is a good move

By David Everist
October 7 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The decision to slug foreign investors more is the correct one. These people are taking advantage of all that Australia has to offer and should pay accordingly. Picture from Shutterstock

I am sure that our collective hearts bleed when we are told fund managers are annoyed with the federal government's decision to double the cost of application fees for overseas investors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.