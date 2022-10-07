The hiking of foreign investment fees is a good move

I am sure that our collective hearts bleed when we are told fund managers are annoyed with the federal government's decision to double the cost of application fees for overseas investors.
Now, new Foreign Investment Review Board application fees range from a minimum of $4000 for land worth less than $75,000, to $1.04 million for property selling for more than $80 million. About time.
These carpetbaggers come to invest in Australia, taking advantage of our political system and infrastructure paid for by taxpayers down the decades.
And never lose sight of the fact that they will flee when it damn well suits them.
Of course we need overseas investment, and those investors have played a role in developing an emerging Australia. So we up the ante on investors who come here for one reason, to make money by either an acceptable annual return on capital or straight out capital gain.
What we are seeing is some very savvy Australian-based investment funds that in cases are prepared to invest then lease land or assets to other parties.
In one case, a fund hands water back to environment and promotes sensible sustainable agriculture practices and others are no far behind.
There is no doubt Australia, in the southern hemisphere, will thankfully continue to attract ethical investment. It's a low blow to attack a Labor government who on this issue have got it dead right.
Life continues to be confusing. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said it was useless to build more dams, as they would never fill.
Now Dan grew up in Victoria's North East, which has some of the most productive rivers for irrigation and urban water so you would think he'd know.
Well, Dan, get your waders ready and have your chauffeur slap a tinny on the roof your designated vehicle just in case you have to head up the Hume, as all the dams are overflowing.
This stance is at odds with premier of Queensland, who made an announcement that her government was going to build a dam up a hill and fill it from a dam built lower down. This is called pumped hydro.
During the day, when hopefully the sun shines and the wind puffs, green energy will power pumps to fill the top dam. Then bingo, when the sun goes down the water will gush back down to power turbines that in turn will keep the lights flickering.
If you are looking for efficiency, it is at best 70 per cent. Of course, we know where the shortfall will come from. Yes, higher electricity prices. Cynics have suggested the dam feeding the turbines should be called Smoke and the other Mirrors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.