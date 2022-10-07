It's a no-brainer, they say.
In fact when Matt Moylan first heard about the Geelong Project seven years ago, he knew then it was exactly what Wodonga needed.
The pioneer project saw Victoria's second-largest city slash youth homelessness, boost school results and become a model for the world.
"We've been trying to get this off the ground here ever since," the Wodonga Senior Secondary College assistant principal says.
Fast forward to 2022 and the need for an early intervention program for youth at risk of homelessness or dropping out of school has sky-rocketed in Wodonga.
The Department of Educaiton and Training 'On Track Survey' found more than 500 young people in the Hume region left school before Year 12.
The majority were from Wodonga.
In the city 6000 people accessed crisis housing - 25 per cent were young people under the age of 25.
That's 1500 young people we know about who can't put a roof over their heads.
That's 500 young people who are now statistically at a higher risk of unemployment, lifelong low incomes, family instablity and violence, and intergenerational disadvantage.
"We are an education institution ... but it's becoming (more) about keeping a young person alive."
On Tuesday a 12-strong local partnership of schools and services launched its campaign to demand a better outcome for at-risk youth in Wodonga.
Building Brighter Futures 3690 is also asking the community to lend its voice to "stand up for our kids", calling on the Victorian state government to fund the Wodonga Project in its 2023 budget.
Junction Support Services community development manager Rachel Habgood has been working on this for three years.
"It shows the depth of our commitment," she says.
"We want better for our young people and our community.
"We want brighter futures for our children."
Over-stretched staff and crisis support services are buckling under the strain - they simply can't keep up with the cries for help.
The stress on the system - and on dedicated staff - is "perpetuating disadvantage", according to Ms Habgood.
"Too many young people don't receive supports they need until they are in crisis," she points out.
"Then there are often long waiting lists to access services and the urgent help they need.
"Why do we wait for young people to be homeless, to have an acute mental health episode or to fully disengage from school?"
Instead imagine a situation where it's not too late for family relationships to be mended, for social and school interactions to be strengthened and where a young person is given a chance to thrive - not merely survive.
For that to work, help has to start at the other end of crisis - through early intervention programs modelled on the highly lauded Geelong Project.
"That is why we have launched this community campaign - to amplify our local voices to make the government sit up and pay attention to Wodonga," Ms Habgood says.
In many ways it's a bittersweet pill to swallow that "just across the river" - and over a state border - the Albury Project is transforming the lives of at-risk youth.
Led by Yes Unlimited, the Albury Project incorporates Albury, James Fallon and Murray high schools, headspace Albury-Wodonga, Albury Council, Albury Community Mental Health and the NSW departments of education and communities and justice.
Launched in 2019 and modelled on Geelong, the Albury program has since delivered significant changes in the lives of many students.
Datat shows 50 per cent of young people at risk of homelessness were no longer at risk after 12 months of support.
Further, the proportion of young people at risk of leaving school has decreased (against the upward trend across schools during COVID).
The Geelong Project saw similar results: a 40 per cent reduction in youth homelessnes and a 20 per cent reduction in early school leaving.
It's a proven model backed by extensive research.
"Everyone says it's a no-brainer but it's not yet funded here," Ms Habgood says.
The people working at the coal-face see the critical need every day.
With combined campuses (including Wodonga Senior Secondary College and Wodonga Middle Years College) of 2000 students, issues seen by the school are indicative of the problems faced by the city's youth.
It's not just a state school problem, Mr Moylan insists.
"We are not the lone ranger," he says.
However he concedes government measures of disadvantage show Wodonga has a lower socio-economic profile than other schools in the state - particularly compared to "leafy inner suburb schools" of Melbourne.
The "vast majority" of parents have low education and employment levels.
These families have been more adversely affected by COVID, Mr Moylan adds.
The situation was sharply highlighted to staff during the first week back at school after the second lockdown when six students disclosed they were homeless.
"There is a critical need to get this off the ground," he states bluntly.
When Mr Moylan started at the college seven years ago, there were two social workers.
Schools are uniquely placed ... to support the kids because they are here every day and it is a place where they feel safe.- Matt Moylan
Now there is a comprehensive wellbeing team that includes three full-time social workers, a full-time psychologist, part-time counsellor, part-time indigenous support worker and defence transition mentor.
A doctor comes to the senior college one day a week and also to the middle years campus.
"That doctor could do three days a week just at the college," Mr Moylan says.
Data gathered by the school since 2016 shows anxiety is the number one presenting issue but it's usually associated with myriad other issues, he adds.
"There are potentially so many kids falling through the cracks," he says.
"We do not want to be working in a crisis space. We need to be able to get kids in a space where they are able to learn.
"Schools are uniquely placed to be able to facilitate this early intervention project - we can support the kids because they are here every day and it is a place where they feel safe."
The Wodonga Project would see schools, health, mental health, housing, family violence, council and other services work together to identify at-risk youth.
The program provides a single entry point for the young person to access services with a flexible approach to supporting their needs and goals.
The way Mr Moylan sees it, the $800,000 a year needed to fund the project is pretty good "bang for your buck".
Just ask Cody Forrester.
On the verge of dropping out in Year 10, he'll be the first person in his family to attend university next year.
Cody considers himself one of the lucky ones, not least because he happens to live 15 minutes away across the border.
But what of the 1500 young people in Wodonga at risk of homelessness and the 500 who will leave school early.
What of their futures?
A no-brainer indeed!
