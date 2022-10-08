The genesis of Wodonga's historic cultural hub

From Columns of History, September 1970 in Wodonga/Albury Express by Rosemary Boyes.
Wodonga may not yet have advantage of a permanent art gallery, but it does have an enthusiastic arts council, established to co-operate with the shire council and the Council of Adult Education in establishing, promoting or concurring in establishing or promoting concerts, dramatic entertainments, arts and crafts and demonstrations in any branch of the arts for the entertainment and cultural advancement of the public.
Formation of the Wodonga Arts Council had its nucleus at a meeting held at Wodonga West State School on April 5, 1962 when an interim committee was formed to investigate the possibility of establishing a cultural centre in Wodonga.
At this meeting, chaired by Mr Tom Mitchell, MLA, were representatives from Wodonga Art Group; shire council; high school advisory council; Wodonga West and St Augustine's schools.
Office bearers elected for the interim committee were patron Mr T Mitchell, MLA; president S McLaren; secretary-treasurer Mrs I Tooley.
When on May 6,1962 a public meeting was convened with the purpose of forming an arts council, over 70 organisation delegates and interested citizens attended.
The elected committee comprising Cr Richardson; Messrs Pain, Twomey; Mesdames Tooley, McLaren, Saunder, Lloyd and Silke appointed Mr Pain the Convenor of their first meeting on June 7 at which Cr Bill Richardson was elected president; Mrs Silke secretary.
The interest prevailing at the public meeting of 1962 remains and today affiliated with the arts council are the art and drama groups, the music, camera, lapidary, German-Australian clubs and the horticultural society.
The Cultural Centre Wodonga will, early in October, be the scene of the art council's fourth exhibition in preparation for which president Mr Owen Gemmell; secretary Mr Les Stephens and members are all very active, as entries shall be coming as far afield as South Australia, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, all parts of Victoria, including local artists.
Great interest and success for the exhibition is anticipated as in the past response of the public is shown in that art lovers have travelled from far and wide to view the paintings displayed, thus proving that as well as fulfilment of the purpose of its formation in being a source of cultural advancement locally, Wodonga Arts Council is also an asset in promoting tourist interest in its home town.
