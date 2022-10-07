Border basketball legend Lauren Jackson has launched a new online platform aimed at supporting women in the sport.
She Hoops is a free platform for sportswomen to learn and develop their skills, and to grow their communities.
Developed by Basketball Australia, Jackson said the resource would assist women and girls in basketball to navigate the complexities of high performance.
"I've lived my entire life in basketball and have seen so many girls miss out on opportunities due to lack of resources and support," Jackson said.
"Women supporting women has been so important through my entire career and the purpose of this platform has been designed to broaden this out to the entire community so they can feel welcomed and supported."
She Hoops was developed to encourage women and girls to stay involved in basketball by linking players with mentoring, forums and resources from around the world.
"This platform comes from a real need for women to be able to access resources and feel part of a community," Scriven said.
"This platform will play such an important role in providing mentoring, education and pathway support."
She Hoops is live now and accessible, with Lauren Jackson introducing the resource hub in a basketball-star-studded video on the landing page.
The platform is a product of Basketball Australia's Women and Girls' High-Level Strategy, which aims to get the organisation to a state of equal support and celebration for women and girls in the sport by 2025.
The strategy identifies four priorities and three "enablers" to achieve its goal, including to increase the visibility of women and girls as leaders, stars and participants in their own sport.
Basketball Australia data from 2019, which informed its 2020 high-level strategy, found gender parity in only one of 22 professional positions for score-table roles.
In other areas such as Women's National Basketball League referee positions, women held 13 per cent of roles; in the National Basketball League, only 1 per cent.
Jackson said that with so many pathways and barriers to participation, action was needed to support women and girls into playing basketball, as well as roles in coaching, refereeing and administration.
"When you talk about the grassroots, and coming through the state and territory programs, it is a lot harder to break through that barrier," Jackson said.
"This platform is trying to bridge that gap."
