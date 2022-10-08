It's now cock-a-doodle-don't with the capture of a "cunning" rooster that had been waking a Wodonga neighbourhood early every morning.
Wirilda Close residents suspected the rooster, which had been on the run for the past two weeks, did not belong to anyone.
Neighbours had complained of the rooster waking them up at 4.30am with his mating call, as well as walking on nature strips, sitting on fences, hiding in gardens and roosting in trees.
Resident Kerrie Franas said no one knew where it came from.
"All of a sudden he was just there and he came out of nowhere, but boy is he a cunning rooster; we heard him but we couldn't catch him," she said.
"He has avoided us for quite a while but enjoys waking up the whole place at 4.30 in the morning."
Ms Franas said the whole court got together to talk about catching the fowl.
But each night he was simply nowhere to be found.
"We went out with our torches and net, but had to wait until late at night and I couldn't believe he was up a tree," Ms Franas said.
"My son caught him with a net and we were all quite chuffed that we found him."
Rangers were called to the property and residents can now get some sleep.
