Wodonga West residents happy, the noisy fowl has been captured

By Sophie Else
October 8 2022 - 8:30pm
Sisters Satarah,10, and Zienna Sklenar, 11, were excited the rooster, which woke everyone up has been caught. Picture by Ash Smith

It's now cock-a-doodle-don't with the capture of a "cunning" rooster that had been waking a Wodonga neighbourhood early every morning.

