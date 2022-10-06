The Border Mail
Tom Anson has won Barnawartha's best and fairest with Adam Elias runner-up

By Brent Godde
Updated October 6 2022 - 11:10am, first published 6:30am
Tom Anson has won his first best and fairest award at Barnawartha after an outstanding season playing predominantly on a wing. He trumped ruckman Adam Elias for the honour.

