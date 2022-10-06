Tom Anson has won his first best and fairest award with Barnawartha.
The talented Tiger is widely regarded as one of the premier players in the competition but has found a best and fairest elusive with the recent dominance of team-mates Josh Spence and Cam McNeill.
Spence has won the Tigers' highest individual honour on seven occasions and McNeill three.
However, with the star Tigers both being injured this season, Anson seized the opportunity to finally get his name on the honour board.
Jordan Wolfe and Paul Harrington are the only other Tigers to win best and fairests since 2009.
Barnawartha coach Kade Butters said Anson was a deserved winner of the award.
"It's hard to believe that it's Tom first best and fairest at the club to be honest," Butters said.
"But Josh has had a mortgage on the award and alongside Cam for a decade now.
"Josh broke his leg in round 8 but still finished in the top-five which is an incredible effort.
"But it was fantastic to see Tom finally get his name on the honour board and join some of the greats of our club."
Anson arrived at Barnawartha in 2013 and has remained at the club except for a two year stint with Wodonga in 2016-17.
Butters personally rated Anson in the top dozen players in the competition.
"I think he is a bit under-rated by the opposition but I definitely feel fortunate he is on our side," he said.
"Even this year when we played the good sides, the first player the opposition always tagged was Tom because they didn't want him to get off the leash.
"Tom is a prodigious kick of the footy but is also pinpoint with his short passing which has a big impact and he can be a match-winner.
"His leadership on the ground is also second to none.
"Tom done most of his damage this year on a wing but when a few of our top-end players went down, he played in the midfield and across half-back.
"But I feel he is most damaging on the wing where he can use his superior fitness and is a lot harder to tag.
"I think playing a few different roles this year helped Tom enjoy his footy."
Anson trumped ruckman Adam Elias for the honour who returned to his best after missing a large chunk of the previous season with a knee injury.
"Big Adsey had a consistent season and to lose both Adam and Tom on the eve of the finals really hurt our structures," Butters said.
"If they both had of played, it could have been a different story and we might have won a final or two."
