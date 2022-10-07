The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury's Bricks of the Border to host Lego exhibition at St Patrick's school

SE
By Sophie Else
October 7 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Lego fan Geoffrey Reid looks forward to showing off his finest Lego creation at the exhibition. Picture by Ash Smith

Geoffrey Reid reckons just about everyone has got memories about Lego.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.