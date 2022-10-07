Geoffrey Reid reckons just about everyone has got memories about Lego.
It's that love of the humble Danish toy brick that the Bricks of the Border club secretary said would bring in the crowds to its latest exhibition.
"Nothing but Lego" is the theme for the show, which will held at Albury's St Patrick's Parish School hall next weekend.
The event will feature a range of Lego sets.
Mr Reid said the event, which would feature a range of Lego sets, was about "evoking emotions and memories in people".
"Some of the people that come to the events have been building Lego since they were kids," he said.
But he said it was "not just kids" who loved Lego.
"I'm now 62 years old and we have 21 members in our group that chat about nothing but Lego," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"The table I'm running, we've built iconic Albury buildings and landmarks such as the T&G Building, AMP Building, Albury Civic Fire Station and St Matthew's Church as well as Monument Hill.
"No doubt everyone who comes through will have a smile on their face, there's a wide range of Lego on display."
Other attractions over the weekend will include a raffle, the opportunity to buy new and used Lego sets and door prizes.
There will also be a sausage sizzle run by the Table Top Rural Fire Brigade.
"Organising the event has been huge, something I've never done before, but it's great to get out and display what we have built, it makes me full of excitement," he said.
There will also be a raffle supporting the Fairy Bricks charity, which donates Lego sets to children's hospital wards across the world
"For just $5 you can choose from three different bricks and everyone will receive a prize, big or small, they'll still get something," Mr Reid said.
The event will run each day from 10am to 4pm with a $5 entry.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.