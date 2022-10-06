Seven North Albury players headline a 40-man squad named by the Border Bullets ahead of this season's Plan B Regional Bash.
The Bullets will host South West Steamers (a merger between Griffith and Murray Valley) in Albury on October 23 before travelling to Griffith on November 6 for games against Wagga and ACT.
With the games coming so early, no form to assess and so many overseas players in the mix, coach Trent Ball has kept his options open by naming a large group which will train at the regional hub in Wodonga on October 12 and 19.
"Seven players in the squad from one club is the most I've ever had," Ball said.
"North Albury were the best team last year and individually, each of those guys had solid seasons.
"We'll be picking the side based on commitment and those who are willing to play and represent the Bullets in a team-first attitude.
"I want guys who play for the name on the front of their shirts, not the name on the back.
"With so many unknowns and an influx of imports arriving, we thought this was the fairest way."
Albury, Lavington and St Patrick's each have five players selected in the squad, with Patties coach Liam Scammell to captain the Bullets again.
Ball can pick three overseas stars in the team, which must include two under-23 players.
SQUAD: Matt Condon, Haydyn Roberts, Ash Borella, Ben Fulford, Cal Langlands, Tahir Baig, Nabeel Arshad (North Albury); Ryan Brown, Nathan Brown, Chris Galvin, Dave Tassell, Luke Docherty (Lavington); Alex Popko, Kade Brown, Ross Dixon, Innocent Kaia, Corey McCarthy (Albury); Liam Scammell, Tendai Chisoro, Dean Nicholson, Neil Smith, Angus Kilby (St Patrick's); Lachie McMillan, Matt Jaensch, Josh Wood, Nick Green (Belvoir); Miles Hemann-Petersen, Salinda Ushan Perera (East Albury); Tom Johnson, BJ Garvey, Will Ashton, Bob Jackson (Wodonga); Jesse Griffiths, Alistair Burge (Wodonga Raiders); Sam Stephens, Shoaib Shaikh (Tallangatta); Talor Scott (New City); Jarryd Hatton, Mitch Wagstaff (Corowa).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.