Skye Hillier recommits as Albury Tigers A-grade coach

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
October 6 2022 - 10:50pm
Skye Hillier will coach Albury's A-grade again in 2023 after leading the Tigers to finals. The club ran 27 players through its premier side across the year. Picture by Mark Jesser

Skye Hillier has been reappointed A-grade coach of the Albury Tigers.

