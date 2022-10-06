Skye Hillier has been reappointed A-grade coach of the Albury Tigers.
Hillier led the club to finals this year and almost pulled off a huge upset by toppling Wangaratta.
The Tigers were eventually beaten 39-36 and Hillier was quick to put her hand up for a second year in the role.
"It was really fun," she said.
"Plenty of young girls got lots of opportunities and that's something which was really important for me and the club.
"It was a funny year, not only with COVID but weddings, holidays and what not.
"We actually ran 27 girls through A-grade so to finish fifth is a credit to the strength of the squad."
Hillier relished the step up to A-grade mentor, having replaced Sarah Moore in the role.
"I played with the girls the year before so there were only a couple I wasn't familiar with," she said.
"It's good to have adults who are keen to learn and take on new ideas.
"Sometimes that's the hardest part of going into A-grade because it's not necessarily teaching girls how to catch and throw, it's trying to take the game to the next level and I think they appreciated that aspect of my coaching.
"It was a huge achievement to make finals.
"When you look at some of the games we lost, we were no match for Yarra throughout the year, they were a very good side, but we pushed Lavi both times, to only lose by a point, and then Wang by three points in the final.
"We definitely were up there, we just lacked consistency.
"Every team wants to play finals and we knew, realistically, that was going to be difficult for us.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It came down to the last game and we were stoked we were able to do that, especially with those numbers."
There's a solid foundation for Hillier and assistant coach Alison Meani to build on in 2023.
"I saw a lot of improvement and that comes on the back of 2020, no netball, and 2021, an odd year," Hillier said.
"Having consistent training for 12 months, from pre-season right through, makes a big difference.
"It was a really easy decision to bring Alison along for the ride again with me."
