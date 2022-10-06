A new weapons production facility at Mulwala has been announced by American aerospace company Lockheed Martin and defence contractor Thales Australia.
The Mulwala site is intended to support the Australian Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) Enterprise in the development and production of various manufacturing activities.
"Lockheed Martin Australia and Thales Australia have backgrounds and expertise in the manufacture and delivery of weapons capabilities that together will provide further impetus for the Australian Government's objective of expanding the national defence industrial and manufacturing capability," Lockheed Martin Australia director of strategic capabilities James Heading said.
"It will bring Australia a step closer to a national guided weapons capability as well as set us up for potential future export of Australian manufactured products."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Thales Australia currently manages the Commonwealth owned facility at Mulwala and have previously invested in state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing equipment at the site.
"We are committed to investing in the industrial capability and technology necessary to support the Australian Defence Force and the Australian government's ambition to accelerate the creation of a guided weapons and explosive ordnance enterprise, boosting skilled jobs and helping secure Australia's national defence capabilities," Thales Australia chief executive Jeff Connolly said.
The Mulwala site is the first co-located presence for Lockheed Martin in Australia.
"We have also commenced work to identify other potential industrial sites and are positioning to have sustained in-country manufacturing and strong partnerships in place as soon as possible," Mr Heading said.
"We have a proud history of successfully developing and delivering world class capabilities to our customers.
"The opportunity to partner with the team at Thales Australia, the operator of the Government Munitions facility at Mulwala, with a successful track record of delivering ammunition, propellants, explosives and related services has the makings of a great partnership for the future."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.