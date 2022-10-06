The Border Mail
Lockheed Martin, Thales to open new weapons facility at Mulwala

By Ted Howes
Updated October 6 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 9:29pm
Munitions plant work managed by Thales Australia. Picture supplied

A new weapons production facility at Mulwala has been announced by American aerospace company Lockheed Martin and defence contractor Thales Australia.

Ted Howes

