The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Another suspicious fire burns derelict Springdale Heights motel rooms

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 7 2022 - 3:39am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are investigating another fire at an abandoned Springdale Heights motel room - the second within less than 24 hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.