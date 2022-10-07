Another suspicious fire burns derelict Springdale Heights motel rooms

Police are investigating another fire at an abandoned Springdale Heights motel room - the second within less than 24 hours.
Firefighters were called to the derelict Barclay Gardens Motel on the corner of Kaitlers and Wagga roads about 1.10am on Friday.
Several motel rooms were again badly damaged by fire.
Fire crews were on scene until 3am.
It followed a similar blaze in a room about 7.30am on Thursday, and previous fires at the site.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said it was a concerning incident.
"I'd urge anybody if they have any information about the fires to contact police," he said.
"It's very concerning that people could be injured.
"This has caused some more damage to the structure itself."
The area has been smashed and graffitied since the property closed.
The property last sold as a vacant possession site in May 2018.
At the time of the sale, it was noted a development application for a subdivision was in place.
Albury Council information shows a demolition application was lodged in December the following year before being approved in April 2020.
Documents show the demolition was to cost $60,000.
No work has been undertaken at the property, which includes a pool, licensed area and mutliple rooms.
Several properties on the former Hume Highway street have fallen into disrepair since the highway bypass was built.
There have been previous fires at holiday parks on Wagga Road.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
