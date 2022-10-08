A North East stud and a Riverina high school have had success at the first Royal Melbourne Show since 2019.
The annual agricultural event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, but was back this year.
Charleroi based cattle stud Rangan Charolais won the Junior Champion Charolais Bull & Reserve Interbreed Junior Bull and Senior Champion Charolais Bull, Supreme Charolais Exhibit & Reserve Interbreed Senior Bull, helping the stud win the Charolais Breeders Group & The Most Successful Charolais Exhibitor overall.
The stud's Graeme Cook said it was humbling to see the stud's genetics do well against other breeders and breeds.
"The main focus of our stud is to produce large numbers of consistent Charolais Bulls for our commercial clients mainly used in cross-breeding programs, although it is nice to see how our genetics perform in the show ring," he said.
Mr Cook credited two of his daughters for their help on the farm and for the show, on top of their other work.
"If it wasn't for Jess and Laura we wouldn't have gone to Melbourne, three weeks ago with all the wet weather and feeding of cattle I was ready to cancel," he said.
"The girls took over the preparation and totally looked after our team at the show.
"The great result is their doing, no doubt about it, and (my wife) Liz and myself are extremely proud of what they achieved."
Jess Cook works in and studies in accounting, but said she also helped with breeding decisions, mustering and other duties on the farm.
"I am responsible for the clipping of the show cattle and I have my own stud, JC Charolais, which will have cattle at the 2023 Royal Melbourne show," she said.
"It was great when the bull I prepared this year, as well as lead at the show, did so well, I was very happy and had a big smile when he won."
Further West, Finley High School was proud to come away from the show with a number of successes.
Agriculture teachers Robyn O'Leary and Gary Webb have accompanied students to the Melbourne Royal Show since 1994, but Ms O'Leary said 2022 would be hard to beat, with wins across the sheep, stud cattle and carcase sections, including the coveted Interbreed Champion Ram at the Melbourne Royal Sheep Competition.
The school won grand champion carcase with steer, Progress Magic Man.
The school also took home the Bott-Burston trophy, awarded to the most successful school or college exhibitor across both the led and carcase judging.
"We're so excited and overwhelmed with the success we've had at Melbourne Royal, we've been doing it for a long time and this is something we can only dream about," Ms O'Leary said.
"We just couldn't really believe what we've achieved."
Finley High School had a team of more than 30 students for the full 11 days at this year's show.
"It is a big effort and it is tiring, but seeing the kids achieve things they didn't think they were capable of doing, and seeing the smiles on their faces is wonderful," Ms O'Leary said.
"They're very committed too and there's a lot of responsibility that comes with this job."
In 2017 Ms O'Leary was inducted into the Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria Beef Cattle Hall of Fame for her commitment to her students and the future of agriculture.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
