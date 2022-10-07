Cameron Wilson pointed to the backing of his team-mates and coaches as the major factor behind his stunning season in the Ovens and Murray.
Wilson led the competition for tackles (124) and was in the top-10 for disposals (486), inside 50s (91), clearances (104) and contested possessions (161) on his way to a share of fourth in the Morris medal count.
The 21-year-old, who this week took out Corowa-Rutherglen's best and fairest, reflected on the level of trust which had been put in him across season 2022.
"The key was the confidence the team had in me and 'Germo' (coach Peter German) too," Wilson said.
"He said 'just go and do your business' and the backing from them was a big thing.
"Being able to start the year well set a bar that I had to maintain.
"The level the Ovens and Murray is at nowadays, you can't afford to be at 70 percent, you've got to be fighting fit and have your mental game just as strong.
"My work (as an apprentice for Corowa-based Hetherington Plumbing) was good, too, with training and all that.
"I tried to look after the body a lot more and it worked alright but the confidence from the coaches and my team-mates was probably the best thing.
"One thing I've always tried to do is look to pull off a kick that could open up that little bit extra space and result in a goal."
Wilson, the former CDHBU junior, followed brother Damien to Rutherglen but really started to hone his craft with the Murray Bushrangers.
"Bushies was good," Wilson said.
"You get to play a high standard, with young kids across your age group, but the exposure to the coaches was amazing.
"There are blokes like Liam Higgins and Mark Brown, then you had ruck coaches, forward coaches, backs... you tried to absorb as much as you could while you were there for a short amount of time.
"Bringing it back to local level, you try to adapt or even teach some of your mates or younger kids coming through.
"That was the main thing I tried to do, just absorb it all and test yourself while you're out on the field against some of the best.
"It's set me up well to play O and M now.
"The speed of the game on your fast, big, wide grounds at Corowa it suits a player like myself or some younger boys that we have.
"It's open, it's quick, it's skilful and it's also the toughness."
There's no getting away from the fact German's departure leaves a gaping hole to fill at John Foord Oval, with the former AFL assistant coach off to mentor Perth in the WAFL.
"I was working in Corowa when they appointed Germo as the coach and with his credentials, he showed it straight away with his footy knowledge," Wilson said.
"His presentation was fantastic and he's done a lot of good things.
"He lives and breathes footy so I thought he was a great coach.
"I'm not too sure (what's next for me).
"I'll wait and see.
"They're still hunting for a coach, so that's the main thing, to get that ticked off first and move from there.
"The standard of the Ovens and Murray has gone up another level over the last couple of years, it's pretty crazy to see some of the AFL people coming back to it and even mentioning how good it is so it's good to play there while you're young and fit.
"I've got family and friends at the club so it's always easier playing alongside them, that's for sure.
"It's a family club and that makes it a lot more enjoyable.
"I've got a few mates there from school.
"A few boys still travel back from Geelong to play so it makes it that little bit easier.
"Family and friends is the main reason you play."
