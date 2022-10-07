A South Albury resident has launched what she believes is a lone battle to object to a proposed $4.41 million childcare centre to accommodate 112 children on Macauley Street.
Sally Borella said she was notified of the proposal on September 23 and told in writing she had until October 10 to submit an objection.
The development application for the centre at 399-403 Macauley Street was lodged with Albury Council on the same day Ms Borella's letter of notification arrived. Albury Council confirmed the deadline for objections was October 10.
The proposal outlines new fencing for the two-lot block, demolition of existing houses, and construction of a two-storey building, car park and landscaping. A total of 29 car-parking spaces are proposed, including one disabled space.
Ms Borella said she believed the reason there were "minimal objections to my knowledge" to the proposal was because a lot of people did not know the application had been lodged.
"I'm not against childcare or development, I'm just concerned that the proposal for this 112-child facility will disrupt what is a lovely, quiet neighbourhood," she said.
"I can't see how the proposed car park with 29 spots can cope with staff parking and parents' parking for that number of kids - I can see traffic congestion and noise issues coming up. Their proposal says there will be two waste trucks a week - I think they will need more."
The applicant, Blueprint Planning, said in its DA: "Given the location of the site and adjoining land ... it is not expected that the future character of the area will significantly change in the foreseeable future."
Council said it could not comment on an ongoing DA.
