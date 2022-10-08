Last year 46 people died in Australian farming accidents, but a safety talk in Tallangatta next week is aiming to prevent future fatalities in agriculture.
The Victorian Farmers Federation is hosting a farm safety briefing on Wednesday from 6.30pm at Tallangatta's Victoria Hotel to discuss machinery safety and supporting mental health on the farm.
Farm safety advisor Richard Versteegen said everyone in farming knew of someone who had died or been seriously injured while working.
"The recent Farmsafe Australia conference included a speaker who was severely injured 30 years ago and is still in a wheelchair," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"While in hospital recovering he worked out that it wasn't an accident, which he defined as something that is unforeseen but possible, but it was his own arrogance that made him think it could never happen to him."
A Farmsafe report found that 46 Australians died on farms in 2021, that 87 per cent of those fatalities were men and 13 per cent were children under 15.
Mr Versteegen said the event would provide farmers with the opportunity to ask any health and safety question they have and share their concerns.
"Particularly with regard to what records they keep, recent changes to the legislation, and how the VFF Making Our Farms Safer program can help them to keep their workers safe," he said.
Farmers can also make a farm safety visit booking or pick up a copy of VFF's recently released Child Safety on Farms guidance.
Over the last 20 years 1632 people have died on Australian farms.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.