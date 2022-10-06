Multiple roads across Greater Hume and Wodonga have closed on Friday due to floodwaters.
"Following last night's rain across our catchment, there are several road closures across the city," Wodonga Council posted on its Facebook page.
"Never drive or enter floodwaters. If it's flooded, forget it."
Affected areas include Jindera, Walbundrie, Moorwatha and Middle Creek.
The Albury Airport weather station recorded 14.2mm of rain late afternoon on Friday.
Police warned on Friday afternoon there was water over the road on the Riverina Highway between Table Top Road and Kerr Road, Thurgoona.
Current road closures in Wodonga
Updated road closures as of 4pm:
Sangsters Rd is now open
Les Stone playground, barbecue and car park are now open but please exercise caution in the area. Footpaths have been affected by flooding and there silt and mud across the surfaces.
Willow Park is open but please exercise caution in the area. Footpaths have been affected by flooding and there silt and mud across the surfaces.
Sumsion Gardens - water continues to inundate the site from Wodonga Creek and Murray river. Please exercise caution as the lake and wetlands are overflowing on to the footpaths.
Whytes Rd, Frederic Street Rd and the stock route remain closed at this time.
Roads closed due to flooding as of 9am:
Kiewa Valley Highway at Middle Creek is affected by flooding and has been closed. Diversions are in place.
Whytes Rd - debris including wire and steel posts are sitting in the causeway and the water is more than 900m high across the road making the crossing dangerous.
Frederics Street Rd - water is across the flood way. Local traffic can access through the new intersection at Baranduda Blvd for residents before the floodway and those after the flood way can enter via Boyes Rd.
Sangsters Rd is closed.
Les Stone playground, car park and barbecue area are closed - the area is under water and surrounding footpaths are also affected. Water is subsiding quickly, however, it will remain closed while damage is assessed.
Willow Park has been affected by flood water with the park and surround footpaths flooded.
The stock route remains closed.
Trails and paths on Gateway Island remain under water and are closed.
Current road closures in Greater Hume
Update to road closures as of 3pm:
Lieschkes Road, Alma Park (closed at the northern end).
Luther Road, Jindera (at the floodway).
Ryans Road, Moorwatha
Majors Creek Road, Moorwatha - closed between Howlong Burrumbuttock Road and Vile Lane.
Wilsons Road, Walbundrie
Coach Road, Morven between Taylors Road and Odewahns Road
Kings Bridge Road, Culcairn
Benambra Road, Culcairn between Weeamera Road and Schneiders Road
Water over the road
Walla Walla Jindera Road, South of Walla Walla
Maloney Road, Burrumbuttock
Howlong Goombargana Road, Moorwatha
Mitchells Road, Morven
Courtney Lane, Moorwatha
Wantagong Straight, Jingellic Road, Wantagong
Holbrook Culcairn Road, Morven between Morven and Holbrook
Coach Road, Morven at the floodway
Olympic Highway, Culcairn between Taylors Road and Odewahns Road - Traffic Control in place
Howlong Burrumbuttock Road, Moorwatha
Ortlipp Road, Glenellen
Linder Road, Jindera
Gerogery West Road, Gerogery
Station Street, Gerogery
Walla Walla Road, Gerogery/Walla Walla
Walla Walla Jindera Road, Jindera South of Five Chain Road
Hawthorn Road, Jindera at the intersection of Urana Road
Adams Street, Jindera
Bungowannah Road, Jindera
Holbrook Jingellic Road, Holbrook
Wagga Road, Holbrook and Cookardinia
Urana Road, Burrumbuttock near Nation Road and Granite Hill Road
Culcairn Holbrook Road, Culcairn near Caraboobla Road
Kinanibla Road, Holbrook
Intersection Bowna Road and Wymah Road, Bowna
Urana Road, Burrumbuttock 1km towards Walbundrie
Olympic Highway, north of Yerong Creek at McRories Road
Coach Road, Gerogery north from township to Benambra Road
Burrumbuttock Walla Road, Burrumbuttock north of township to Bloomfield Road
Benambra Road, Culcairn between Cummings Road and Olympic Highway
Greenvale Road, Gerogery
Pioneer Drive, Jindera Bungowannah Road end
Walla West Road, Walla Walla 1km West towards Burrumbuttock
Coppabella District
Water over the road
Bridge over Coppabella Creek on Coppabella Road, west of Maginnity's Cap Road.
Coppabella Road, Coppabella at Four Mile Lane
Burma Road, Table Top
Greater Hume Council wishes to advise the Burma Road, Table Top is closed until further notice due to high water levels at the Hume Weir.
Roads closing due to flooding as of Friday 10.30am:
Lieschkes Road, Alma Park (Closed at the northern end).
Luther Road, Jindera (at the floodway).
Ryans Road, Moorwatha
Majors Creek Road, Moorwatha - closed between Howlong Burrumbuttock Road and Vile Lane.
Wilsons Road, Walbundrie
Coach Road, Morven between Taylors Road and Odewahns Road
Water over the road
Walla Walla Jindera Road, South of Walla Walla
Maloney Road, Burrumbuttock
Howlong Goombargana Road, Moorwatha
Mitchells Road, Morven
Courtney Lane, Moorwatha
Wantagong Straight, Jingellic Road, Wantagong
Holbrook Culcairn Road, Morven between Morven and Holbrook
Coach Road, Morven at the floodway
Olympic Highway, Culcairn between Taylors Road and Odewahns Road
Howlong Burrumbuttock Road, Moorwatha
Ortlipp Road, Glenellen
Linder Road, Jindera
Gerogery West Road, Gerogery
Station Street, Gerogery
Walla Walla Road, Gerogery/Walla Walla
Walla Walla Jindera Road, Jindera South of Five Chain Road
Hawthorn Road, Jindera at the intersection of Urana Road
Adams Street, Jindera
Bungowannah Road, Jindera
Holbrook Jingellic Road, Holbrook
Wagga Road, Holbrook and Cookardinia
Urana Road, Burrumbuttock near Nation Road and Granite Hill Road
Culcairn Holbrook Road, Culcairn near Caraboobla Road
Kinanibla Road, Holbrook
Intersection Bowna Road and Wymah Road, Bowna
Urana Road, Burrumbuttock 1km towards Walbundrie
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
