A new weapons production facility at Mulwala has been announced by American aerospace company Lockheed Martin and defence contractor Thales Australia.
The Mulwala site is intended to support the Australian Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise in the development and production of various manufacturing activities.
The expansion of the weapons facility and the jobs that will follow will put more pressure on infrastructure in the region including the old Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge.
Former Moira Shire mayor John Lawless, who has been part of a campaign to build a new bridge, said the expansion of the weapons facility was expected to lead to a jobs boost.
"It is expected to add 350 more jobs, so that's 350 more families which will mean more traffic for the area," Mr Lawless said.
"The expansion will put more pressure on the 100-year-old bridge which has up to 10,000 crossings a day which will put more pressure on the NSW, Victorian and federal governments to build a new bridge."
Lockheed Martin Australia director of strategic capabilities James Heading said the upgraded facility will bring Australia a step closer to a national guided weapons capability.
"Lockheed Martin Australia and Thales Australia have backgrounds and expertise in the manufacture and delivery of weapons capabilities that together will provide further impetus for the Australian Government's objective of expanding the national defence industrial and manufacturing capability," Mr Heading said.
Thales Australia currently manages the Commonwealth owned facility at Mulwala and have previously invested in state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing equipment at the site.
"We are committed to investing in the industrial capability and technology necessary to support the Australian Defence Force and the Australian government's ambition to accelerate the creation of a guided weapons and explosive ordnance enterprise, boosting skilled jobs and helping secure Australia's national defence capabilities," Thales Australia chief executive Jeff Connolly said.
The Mulwala site is the first co-located presence for Lockheed Martin in Australia.
"We have also commenced work to identify other potential industrial sites and are positioning to have sustained in-country manufacturing and strong partnerships in place as soon as possible," Mr Heading said.
"We have a proud history of successfully developing and delivering world class capabilities to our customers.
"The opportunity to partner with the team at Thales Australia with a successful track record has the makings of a great partnership for the future."
