Six things to do this weekend on the Border and North East, October 8-9

Did someone say punch-buggie? Head along to celebrate the Albury Street Rodders 50th anniversary Show and Shine. The group's members will be parading their colourful, old fashioned cars in QEII Square for a few hours, so say hello and have a squizz. For those real Hotrod enthusiasts, ask about tickets to the Rodder's celebratory party later that night at the Newmarket Hotel. It will be a great time to catch up with current and former members, reflect on the past decades and talk about what's to come!