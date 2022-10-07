Six things to do this weekend on the Border and North East, October 8-9

DRIVE UP
Albury Street Rodder's 50th Anniversary Show and Shine, QEII Square, Albury, Saturday, October 8, 9am to 1pm
Did someone say punch-buggie? Head along to celebrate the Albury Street Rodders 50th anniversary Show and Shine. The group's members will be parading their colourful, old fashioned cars in QEII Square for a few hours, so say hello and have a squizz. For those real Hotrod enthusiasts, ask about tickets to the Rodder's celebratory party later that night at the Newmarket Hotel. It will be a great time to catch up with current and former members, reflect on the past decades and talk about what's to come!
LACE UP
Fun Run, St Francis of Assisi Primary School, 214 Baranduda Blvd, Baranduda, Sunday, October 9, from 9am
Don't let the wet weather dampen your spirits, it's not too late to register for the St Francis of Assisi school Fun Run. The 3km, 5km, and 10km tracks might be a bit slippery, but it's all for a good cause! There's also an army PT obstacle course, which is designed to be challenging and energising for all ages - who doesn't love a bit of mud for their commando crawl? ...but maybe you should consider wearing your gumboots?
CONJURE UP
Psychic and Wellbeing Expo, Wangaratta Performing Art Centre, Saturday, October 8, 10am to 5pm
Feel witchy? Need to get your chakra realigned? Just curious? Take a drive to Wangaratta's Psychic and Wellbeing Expo for an inspiring and relaxing day. There'll be free workshops and a range of stalls and products to stimulate your senses. Think psychic readings, tarot cards, numerology, Reiki, crystals, handcrafted products, unique giftware, soy candles, jewelley, books and other witchy wares...
FROCK UP
Carlton Draught Handicap, Albury Race Course, Saturday, October 8, from 11am
It's that time of the year again to dig into your wardrobe, pull out your floral print dresses and matching headpieces, because Spring Carnival Racing is here! For the next few weekends you'll see glammed up, excited race goers - why not join them?
LISTEN UP
Yo Play Duo, SS&A Club, Albury, Saturday, October 8, 9pm
Live music! There's nothing like it! Treat yo' self (pun intended) to some music this weekend at the SS&A studio lounge and bar. If COVID has taught us one thing, it's time to make the most the of what's on offer, catch up with friends and enjoy life while we can.
LOOK UP
150th anniversary celebrations, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Burrumbuttock, Sunday, October 9, from 10am
Join the congregation at Burrumbuttock as they reflect on their history over more than a century. The church has been a huge part of the community and this is an opportunity to celebrate that.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
