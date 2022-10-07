A former Blue is hoping to avoid a black eye when he steps into the ring for the first time on Sunday.
Former Carlton player Frazer Dale is set to have his first amateur boxing match after joining Simon Dale's Boxing Gym in Wangaratta over the summer to get back in shape for football.
Frazer who played for Mansfield this season said he never imagined he would step into the ring but had unexpectedly caught the boxing bug after training under Simon for almost 12 months.
"Initially I just started training at Simon's gym over the pre-season as part of my fitness regime to get back in shape for football," Dale said.
"I guess the more training you do, the fitter you get and I started to do some sparring and it has just progressed from there.
"I never imagined I would step into the ring but one thing led to another but it's definitely exciting and I feel like I've done the work and am fit enough to have a crack.
"It's four, 90 second rounds and I'm looking forward to it and hopefully it will be a bit of fun."
Frazer, 28, will make his boxing debut as a cruiserweight at 89kg in the Victorian amateur boxing league's Victorian state team selection and titles.
The boxing card will be held at Matthew Flinders Hotel in Chadstone, commencing at 3pm.
"I'm feeling pretty nervous in the lead-up to be honest," he said.
"But I believe my opponent is of a similar age and has only had a couple of fights."
Simon will have three other boxers that he trains compete on the card in Jake Rouse (light heavyweight), Michael Gambold (welterweight) and Nick Sartori (middleweight).
Dale is the son of former champion Myrtleford boxer, Stephen, who had 30 professional fights.
Simon said Frazer had shown some promising signs in the ring.
"Frazer trains hard and is showing a bit of promise and hopefully he goes well," Simon said.
"It's probably a big ask doing four rounds in your first fight but Frazer is super fit and has done the work."
Simon said he was looking forward to Gambold's bout who is the most experienced of the quartet.
"Michael Gambold has had seven fights and his opponent 11, so that will be one of the main fights on the card," Simon said.
"Michael is hoping to go professional next year, so he is keen to prove a point."
Rouse had his first bout at Wodonga early this year and is from Myrtleford.
Sartori, 22, has had two fights for one win and a loss and played football for Wangaratta Mapgies before turning his attention to boxing.
