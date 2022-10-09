Andrews pledges billions, but not one cent for Albury Wodonga Health

They say ignorance is bliss, and so it must be for the Victorian government when it comes to Albury Wodonga Health.
No matter how many times we ask, or how hard we try, we don't seem able to make it take notice of the dire need for a new, single-site hospital on the Border.
We watched earlier this week as up to $675 million was promised for a new West Gippsland hospital, to be followed the next day by the announcement of a $6 billion investment in two major Melbourne hospitals.
And yet we wait for some such announcement for our crumbling hospital. Our anthem could well be the lines of an Elton John song, "what I got to do to make you love me? What I got to do to make you care"? It is certainly sad, so sad. It's a sad, sad situation, and it's getting more and more absurd. But while we have reason to complain, it seems to be helping our cause about as much as singing a sad song - not one bit.
Opposition leader Matthew Guy has put his promise of Victoria's share - $300 million - for a new Border hospital on the table should he be elected in November.
IN OTHER NEWS
We must be clear. We don't want Band-Aid funding for our health service this time around, we've been there too many times. That is in fact why we find ourselves in the situation we are now in, where our health service is overstretched and not fit for purpose. We call for a new, single-site, world-class hospital, as this community needs and deserves.
Our community must unite, and raise our voices. Soon may be the time for a bigger, louder Border health rally where we demand a fairer share when it comes to health funding from all levels of government.
They do so much for us when we are powerless, there is little we can do in those moments but say thank you.
When it comes to demanding better for them, and better for us, the power is in our hands. We can raise our voices for them, and for our community. We can fight right alongside them, and on their behalf.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.