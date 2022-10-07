YOUR SAY: There's damning evidence that new dams aren't wanted

Mostly it's digs at the science of climate change and attacks on city dwellers for apparently drinking too much coffee and not knowing enough about farming.
But one issue that he constantly circles back to is dams.
He starts by describing the current overflowing of Dartmouth Dam, then notes the other water sources downstream, and says that "about 45,000 megs is flooding from the Murray to the Great Southern Ocean every day".
He then observes that "within the next 10 years farmers will be pleading for irrigation water. And pleas to build more dams falls on deaf ears...".
Putting aside the assumption that farmers are entitled to any water that would otherwise flow out to sea, there remains a fatal flaw in Mr Everist's argument.
All the best sites for dams have been taken.
Nobody has built dams for decades because they are uneconomic.
The guardians of taxpayers' money have done the sums and found that building dams would be a massive shift of public money to private benefit and it can't be justified.
Generally dams don't work on flat country, the water gets too warm and stagnant.
And that's without even starting on the detrimental environmental and heritage aspects of dams.
The science has been in for ages - it's a pity David Everist doesn't know or care about it.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The letter 'Water burden must be balanced' by Greg Adamson, (September 27), brought back memories of some years ago during the drought, when water was short and watering lawns was not allowed.
Our town was on water restrictions and a visit to Adelaide surprised me that hoses were on everywhere, watering public lawns etc.
Inquiries seemed to suggest that South Australia had a water allocation to do this, and so they did!
You would have to assume they were not aware that many were on restrictions so that they could waste water on lawns etc.
Surely the Murray-Darling Basin Authority could ask South Australia to limit the use of water during droughts and to be part of the 'saving' water for essential use rather than thumbing their nose at any water restrictions.
And, if they don't agree to this, couldn't they turn on their own desalination plant to make up the shortfall? It would be interesting to know if the Murray-Darling Basin Authority has an opinion on this.
