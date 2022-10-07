The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: There's damning evidence that new dams aren't wanted

By Letters to the Editor
October 7 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dartmouth Dam has been a topic of much discussion in recent months by Border Mail readers. Picture by James Wiltshire

Evidence about dams is damning

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.