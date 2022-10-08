Food bank outreach helps hungry mouths in the Border community

A substantial cash donation from an Albury debutante ball has proven to be a "game changer" in helping to feed struggling Border families.
St Mark's Anglican Church in North Albury has been able to add additional services to its outreach work since it was given $10,000.
Reverend Emily Payne said the church had never seen a bigger cash donation for the food bank.
"It's enormous. It's not just what we can do with it, although that is huge, but it's also seeing how our wider community values what we are doing and that it is worth supporting and investing in us," she said.
"It's a game changer."
Reverend Payne said the money was raised through a combined schools debutante ball held in Albury in August.
She said it wasn't just people with low socio-economic backgrounds that needed food assistance.
"It's people who are couch surfing, people on a pension ... the cost of living is so high that once these people have paid their rent and bills, they don't have anything left," she said.
"We're here to make a difference. We're not just here for ourselves but to make a positive impact."
The food bank is open each Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning for two hours.
Volunteer of 32 years Glenda Mitchell said anyone could ask for help.
"We don't say 'what do you want?' we say 'what do you need?'," she said.
"There's a difference.
"And then we give them frozen meals if they'd like that and bread and fresh fruit and vegetables.
"We have plans to put up a building next door, which will increase what we are able to do.
"Our minds are thinking of wonderful things that we can do, but it's going to cost money and if we have any left over from the donation, then we will be able to use that to do more."
Reverend Payne said the church also had a small supply of shopping and petrol vouches.
The food bank had humble origins, starting out in a cupboard in an office with tins of baked beans and spaghetti.
"We don't put barriers in the way of getting help," Reverend Payne said.
"I think that sense of being part of something bigger than yourself, that sense that together we can be more than we would be if each of us were to stay in our own bubble and do our own thing."
