The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

St Mark's Anglican Church in North Albury thankful for 'huge' donation

SE
By Sophie Else
October 8 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Food bank outreach helps hungry mouths in the Border community

A substantial cash donation from an Albury debutante ball has proven to be a "game changer" in helping to feed struggling Border families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.