Concretor Laurie McDonald helped build his home to watch over his cattle while overlooking the Ovens River at Whorouly.
Now Mr McDonald says he is slowing down and it's time to hand over his 60 hectare (148 acre) Karma Roo to a new owner.
"We are both getting old, and I am not as fast around the paddocks as I'd like to be, so I am looking to really retire and downsize," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr McDonald ran a successful concrete contracting business in the North East for more than 40 years.
He concreted the foundations and slab of the three-bedroom home seven years ago for a local builder to complete the project.
The property at 699 Kneebones Gap Road at Whorouly has easy access off the main Snow Road and is located between Wangaratta and Myrtleford.
On the property is a sandstone brick homestead with a building area of 280 square metres (roughly 31 squares).
The home is sited on a rising portion of ground so it overlooks the five farm paddocks and takes in views of the Ovens River countryside and the snow-capped peaks.
The McDonalds are currently running 20 Angus breeders and their calves which gives the option of running them through to vealers at 18 months, or selling them off earlier as calves. Each of the five paddocks has a watering point or dam.
Karma Roo runs completely off the grid, with an 18 panel (6kW capacity) solar system, battery storage and diesel generator back up.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.