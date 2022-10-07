Police treating unprovoked assault on woman in Wodonga as random attack

Police are investigating an unprovoked random assault on a woman in Wodonga in broad daylight.
Investigators were told the victim was walking on Melrose Drive, near McFarland Road, about 1.30pm on Thursday.
Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said a man had gotten out of a silver four-door sedan and approached the victim.
"The male assaulted the young woman and then fled in his vehicle, north on Melrose Drive," he said.
"Whilst the victim didn't sustain any physical injuries, she is traumatised nonetheless.
"Police are seeking to identify the vehicle and the male involved."
The incident occurred in broad daylight on a busy road.
Detective Sergeant Drew hoped witnesses and those with dashcam footage would come forward.
"Any unprovoked assault which takes place is always concerning to police," he said.
"We're working really hard to identify the male responsible.
"I'd just appeal for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward."
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
