The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Listening to Voices ensemble act captures attention of Melbourne theatregoers

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated October 7 2022 - 8:08am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Listening to Voices performers, Sarah Sewell, Ben Pearson, Kelly Bayley, Jain Thompson (on the ground) and Kate Fiske (behind the book), express their trauma of lived experiences through different artforms. Picture supplied

Storytelling through lived experiences of trauma was showcased by a group of Border performers at The Big Anxiety forum in Melbourne on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.