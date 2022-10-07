Storytelling through lived experiences of trauma was showcased by a group of Border performers at The Big Anxiety forum in Melbourne on Thursday.
Ben Pearson, Kelly Bayley, Jain Thompson and Sarah Sewell, from Listening to Voices Theatre, captured the attention of audiences with a piece called Actually It's Me, by artistic director Catherine Simmonds at RMIT University.
The 45-minute performance was made up of ensemble work, monologues, poetry and music, filled with irony, humour and drama.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Gateway Health project manager Kate Fiske said the forum focused on having conversations around mental health to reduce stigma.
"It challenges the way humans can find their way through some of the darkest moments in their lives," she said.
Performers made sense of events in their childhood and created interpretations.
Artist Kelly Bayley said it was about getting people to think "outside the box" with mental health.
"They were very raw performances," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.