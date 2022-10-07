The Border Mail
Round one of Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition washed out

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 7 2022 - 3:18am, first published 3:00am
Rain has prevented any play on the opening weekend of the cricket season.

It's official - the first round of the provincial cricket season has been abandoned.

