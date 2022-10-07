It's official - the first round of the provincial cricket season has been abandoned.
Steady rain over the past few days meant the weekend's action always looked doubtful, with grounds already saturated from the recent wet weather.
Cricket Albury-Wodonga's pennant committee made its decision early on Friday afternoon.
The forecast looks better over the next few days but more rain is forecast towards the end of next week.
Round two of the provincial first-grade competition sees Corowa host Wodonga, Albury take on Tallangatta, Wodonga Raiders entertain St Patrick's, Lavington at home to Belvoir and East Albury up against North Albury.
