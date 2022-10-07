The Border Mail
Home/News/Business

Development Victoria starts process for Junction Place Wodonga community reference group

By Local News
October 7 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Junction Place project aims to transform central Wodonga into a vibrant entertainment and community precinct. Picture by Mark Jesser

Expressions of interest for the inaugural Junction Place community reference group have now opened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.