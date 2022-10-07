Expressions of interest for the inaugural Junction Place community reference group have now opened.
Development Victoria said the group would comprise an independent chair, community and business representatives as well as Junction Place tenants, Wodonga Council, Development Victoria and developer representatives.
Reference group members will be appointed for two years while the group itself will run for an initial four-year term.
More information, such as how to apply and a list of criteria for all members including the chair, is available on the Junction Place page of Development Victoria's website.
