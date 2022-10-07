Wodonga officer who Tasered man during mental health episode not guilty

A Wodonga policeman who Tasered a man during a mental health episode has been found not guilty of two charges in court.
Matthew Higgs, a senior constable, had been charged following the incident in the early hours of February 22, 2020.
Higgs and a colleague had been called to an incident near the intersection of Belgrade and Lawrence streets.
They spotted a man on Lawrence Street and he threw a television cabinet at the officers' divisional van, causing the pair to retreat about 200 metres in their vehicle along Lawrence Street.
Other members had been called to the drunken man, who the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Friday heard had a history of being "anti-police".
Two police were speaking to the man, who could be heard on police body camera footage saying "I wanna kill myself, I wanna kill myself", when Higgs arrived.
The court heard the other officers had been trying to deescalate the situation and get the man to sit down.
Higgs drew his Taser and fired a shot, without initially declaring his intention to do so as per police guidelines, causing the man to drop the branch he was holding at the time.
The court heard a second discharge was successful and caused the man to fall into bushes and have a fit.
The man was taken to hospital and had no memory of the incident.
IN OTHER NEWS
Professional standards officers were alerted to the incident by the region's then top officer, Superintendent Kerin Moloney, two days later, and Higgs was later charged with assault with a weapon and unlawful assault.
Prosecutor Marcel White on Friday argued the "threat was non-existent" before Higgs discharged his Taser with "no risk of injury to any officer".
His lawyer argued the man was an imminent danger of escalating his behaviour.
Magistrate Peter Mithen - who declined to release video footage of the incident played in court - found Higgs not guilty of both charges, and said his actions were not disproportionate.
It's unclear if Higgs will face any further disciplinary action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.