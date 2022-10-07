The Border Mail
Wodonga officer who Tasered man during mental health episode not guilty

By Wodonga Court
Updated October 7 2022 - 9:03am, first published 6:30am
Matthew Higgs.

A Wodonga policeman who Tasered a man during a mental health episode has been found not guilty of two charges in court.

