Big wet is causing some issues for fishos

G'day fishos. How unusual - another wet week.
This rain just doesn't seem to want to let up, something we've been saying for quite a while now.
Problem is, it's starting to get a little serious for those in the firing line, with Dartmouth and Hume already going over the top and even more rain predicted.
Let's hope it backs off a little at some stage very soon, so we can get that bit of airspace needed in our major dams. Although I've gotta admit, those cascades at Dartmouth are pretty spectacular.
Streams ... well, this has been one of the toughest starts to a season for quite a while, as far as conditions go.
This rain has kept everyone on the back foot slightly, although there's been a few windows of opportunity and a few fishos have persisted and caught a few fish.
Another tough weekend ahead after this week's rain, but I'm sure there's a couple of keen fishos in the know that will persist and manage a couple.
Rod Cockburn, from Compleat Angler Wagga, did a flying trip to the Tumut River on Monday arvo with a couple of mates and, despite very high water, did extremely well.
They managed a very good number of trout drifting baits and soft plastics
Hume Dam (93 per cent) is plodding along nicely, with the reddies on the chew on just about anything you want to throw at them.
Most are still full of eggs and milt I've been hearing, but it's around this time of year the do there thing. So it certainly won't be long before they spawn.
It didn't seem to slow them down last year though, and can't see that slowing them down this season either.
The trout are still on the chew, although not in huge numbers.
There's still some rippers coming in, mainly off the top using cobra style lures as well as the odd small minnow.
The other lure that's having success is the locally made Taipan winged lure, a lead version of other winged lures.
They used to be successful years ago, before the manufacturer moved away.
Well, now he's back and has vastly improved the range of colours and finish of these little winged trout morels. And haven't they been proving themselves, yet again.
At the moment they're only available through a couple of local specialist tackle stores, but would be worth chasing up.
There's also another couple of events coming up over the next couple of weeks.
Sunday 16th will see Lavington Anglers Club running its "Carpathon", but this time it'll be based at Bowna Waters Reserve instead of Horseshoe Lagoon.
Comp commences at 8.30am and goes until 12.30, with prizes and presentations at 1pm.
There'll be a fundraiser barbecue on, and softies will also be available.
The Leigh Martin Marine Lake Hume Challenge is on the weekend after, October 22 and 23, based at the Lake Hume Resort.
Book in early, plenty of prizes to be won. And, with the fishing being pretty hot out there, it promises to be one of the more successful comps ever.
Below Hume wall is patchy for numbers, but there's been some big trout caught again this week, with seven gates still open.
The old lead fish are doing most of the damage.
Dartmouth (101 per cent) is going great guns on the fishing front, with plenty of nice table-size trout getting picked up flatlining Tassies, small minnow-style lures or combining either with a fender or cowbell.
Lead lining Tassies has also been producing a lot of nice fish too. Kev Poynter just got back from another day or two camping up that way and reported catching a few on his old favourites, gudgeons. Kev uses a shrimp trap with bread to catch them and then a tiny hook, a 12 or 14, to hook them up, fishing them down a bit with split shot or simply under a bubble and always manages a few.
Blowering (98.1 per cent) continues to fish well, with a few good cod reported on both bait and lure this week along with a few good yellas
Eucumbene (53.06 per cent) and Jindabyne (95.15 per cent) have been OK, but Euc seems to be fishing the better of the two over the past week or so. Particularly so from the bank on worms.
Hope it's dry enough for you to be able to sneak out somewhere this week.
