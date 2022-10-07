Big wet is causing some issues for fishos

Lead lining Tassies has also been producing a lot of nice fish too. Kev Poynter just got back from another day or two camping up that way and reported catching a few on his old favourites, gudgeons. Kev uses a shrimp trap with bread to catch them and then a tiny hook, a 12 or 14, to hook them up, fishing them down a bit with split shot or simply under a bubble and always manages a few.