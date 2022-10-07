Versatile Hawk Raven Jolliffe has won his first best and fairest award at WJ Findlay Oval.
Jolliffe followed coach Daryn Cresswell to the club in 2019 from Birallee Park and has thrived under the former Sydney Swans star.
Jolliffe trumped Alex Marklew and Jace McQuade for the Bob Rose medal.
Football operations manager Barry Sullivan said Jolliffe had taken his game to another level this year and was instrumental in the Hawks making the preliminary final.
"Raven has always been a heart and soul player for the club," Sullivan said.
"He is a guy that you could call Mr Versatile I guess and was handed so many different roles this year and the way he kept performing was the most impressive thing.
"Raven just went from strength to strength.
"Crezza threw all sorts of challenges at him from playing down back, to running through the midfield and even had a pinch hit in the ruck on occasions.
"It didn't matter what the role, he just took it all in his stride.
"Raven also had the uncanny ability to go forward when needed and kick a couple of goals which he did on more than a few occasions."
Jolliffe was named in the Hawks' best in 13 of their 20 matches after missing round eight.
Sullivan revealed Jolliffe was yet to re-sign for next season with Sam Murray set to replace Cresswell at the helm.
"Obviously we are keen to re-sign Raven but he hasn't committed at this stage," he said.
"Raven has indicated to the club he wants to have a think about his playing future after recently having a newborn.
"He also does a fair bit of travelling for work.
"But Raven has loved his time at the club so far and he is just weighing up whether he has got the energy and motivation to play because if he commits to next season he wants to be 100 per cent committed.
"We are very hopeful he will remain at the club but it's not official yet."
ALSO IN SPORT
Murray, who travelled from Melbourne this year to play for the Hawks will once again travel next season.
"Sam is CEO at his workplace and is fortunate that he has got clients in this area as well as in Melbourne," Sullivan said.
"So Sam is going to be able to split his time.
"We have got plenty of support in place for Sam with assistant coaches and he will be fine in that regard."
Meanwhile Wangaratta star Joe Richards has capped a whirlwind fortnight after winning the Magpies' best and fairest.
Richards beat Callum Moore for the honour.
