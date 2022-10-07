The Border Mail
Raven Jolliffe win Wangaratta Rovers' best and fairest award

By Brent Godde
Updated October 7 2022 - 9:54am, first published 9:30am
Raven Jolliffe has taken out Wangaratta Rovers' best and fairest award ahead of Alex Marklew and Jace McQuade. Picture by Mark Jesser

Versatile Hawk Raven Jolliffe has won his first best and fairest award at WJ Findlay Oval.

