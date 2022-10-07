What springs to mind when you think about life in Albury? Is it the wide tree-lined streets? Spending time by the river? A place with family and friends?
This is the question visual artist Jeff McCann has been asking locals for the past week at a series of creative workshops.
Participants are asked to draw or describe what living in Albury means to them, with the responses to be reworked into the Albury World community mural and painted onto the exterior of Albury Swim Centre early next year.
Speaking at MAMA, where an estimated 40 people had shown up to make their mark on the mural, Jeff McCann said submissions from the first three workshops had been "so good", and was looking forward to the final workshop at Lavington Square shopping centre on Saturday 8 October.
"Everything is a lot more nuanced than what I thought, which is great. When you do workshops, you don't really know what you're going to get," McCann said.
"I'm also getting these very personal responses like the particular cafes people like to go to with their family, different shops they like to visit or walking the streets during autumn with the leaves.
"Going to these different places means we are getting different types of people, different age groups, different interests.
"It is interesting how in different spaces you can pull in different parts of the community, which is what we want, to get as many different points of view as possible."
MAMA curator Michael Moran said he expected the McCann's Albury World mural to provide a meaningful and energetic lift to the Albury Swim Centre.
"Aesthetically, Jeff's work is just so bright, exciting and vibrant. It has this really lively quality that is perfect for a large-scale public art mural," said Mr Moran.
"Jeff works with young people, with not so young people, with all sorts of people throughout the community to devise something that is really important for them."
The froglet is an endangered species found locally in Thurgoona and Corowa, and is the subject of Border-based artist Vicki Luke's exhibition presently on display at MAMA.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Aesthetically it is really different from what Jeff does but they both have at their core these ideas that are grounded locally," Mr Moran said.
"They are grounded in action and ethical concerns and wanting to improve the place that you are in, and then rendering that large scale, publicly."
McCann's collaborative design approach is informed by experiences growing up and living in regional cities such as Dubbo and Wagga.
McCann said such an approach was needed in order for public artwork to be relevant and reflective of the communities it is placed within, with engagement and transparency at all stages of the project vital.
"It is an artwork in itself but also is a really clear map of all the great things in Albury that you can visit and do," McCann said.
For those unable to make it to an in-person workshop, or who prefer to make a digital or written contribution, submissions for Albury World can be made via the AlburyCity website until Tuesday 25 October.
"Even if you're not someone who wants to draw or paint or don't think you're creative, you can just do a written submission," McCann said, hoping to inspire more entries than the 60-plus already received.
"It can be a photo you've taken around town, it can be a poem you've written."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.