The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Have your say in the Albury World mural, artist Jeff McCann keen to capture city identity

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated October 7 2022 - 10:50pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What springs to mind when you think about life in Albury? Is it the wide tree-lined streets? Spending time by the river? A place with family and friends?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.