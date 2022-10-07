The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Vasyl Myroshnychenko visits Albury-Wodonga for Rotary's international night

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated October 7 2022 - 11:41am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vasyl Myroshnychenko reflects on Ukraine's connection and grass-roots on the Border. He says he is particularly looking forward to visiting the Bonegilla Migrant Experience. Picture Ash Smith

It was bombs exploding outside his home that made clear to Vasyl Myroshnychenko the horrrors of the Russian invasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.