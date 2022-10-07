It was bombs exploding outside his home that made clear to Vasyl Myroshnychenko the horrrors of the Russian invasion.
The Ukrainian ambassador to Australia said it was one thing to see such things on television.
"It's a different feeling when you actually hear that and you've got to rush into the basement," he said Friday on arriving in Albury to be guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Lavington's international night.
"It changes your outlook."
Mr Myroshnychenko, a Rotary member in his home country, will address the club Saturday, having made similar visits recently to Bendigo and - for the bush summit - to Griffith.
"This was a place where many Ukrainians came after the Second World War and displaced people came from Germany," he said.
Mr Myroshnychenko said that on coming to Australia, he learnt of the widespread fundraising by Rotary clubs for people who have been displaced by the war.
"It gives you a very good idea about how people feel at the grassroots level. If the Australian politicians see this support, they'll keep supporting Ukraine," he said.
"We're losing 400 to 500 people a day.
"But the Russians are retreating, which is pretty good."
Mr Myroshnychenko has been in Australia for six months, arriving with his wife and his daughter, 19, and son, 5. His daughter now studies in London.
"It's tough for my son because he's very traumatised by the war, he's very attached to my wife," he said.
"I came to Australia without a suit, I had nothing actually."
