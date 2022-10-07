Albury Racing Club has lost its third successive meeting of the new racing season.
In a frustrating blow for the club and industry participants, Racing NSW was forced to abandon the meeting scheduled for Saturday early on Friday morning.
Stewards inspected the Albury track and determined that it is not suitable for racing following an additional 27mm of rain since Thursday, with further heavy rain forecast.
The club also lost its two most recent meetings in August and September.
Club chief executive officer Steve Hetherton said the recent wet weather was frustrating and felt for industry participants.
"With the amount of rain we have been receiving the past couple of months let alone this week, there is just no chance of the track draining sufficiently," Hetherton said.
"Yes it's frustrating but you have to put it in perspective.
"We are losing race meetings but safety of the jockeys and horses is paramount and its too wet and slippery to race at the moment.
"As a club we support the decision and now we just have look forward to our next meeting in a fortnight."
Racing NSW was hopeful of transferring the meeting to Corowa or Wagga but both tracks were deemed unsuitable as well.
"I was hoping the meeting could be transferred for participants sake," he said.
"We have a lot of trainers, jockeys and owners and that's their livelihood.
"The club also takes a financial hit by not hosting the meeting.
"It's the start of spring and traditionally very popular."
